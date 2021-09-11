Mamata files nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls

Video
Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, Sept 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed her nomination papers for the September 30 Bhabanipur assembly by-poll she must win to retain her executive post.
Mamata, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 5, has to win the bye-election to be a member of the state legislature within six months, as per Indian law, reports our New Delhi correspondent.
She will be pitted against Bengal BJP's youth wing vice president Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession, and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas. The Congress party has decided not to field its candidate against Mamata. The result of the by-poll will be declared on October 3. Having lost the state assembly election in Nandigram earlier this year, Mamata must win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post. She is a resident of Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata and had won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016.
Mamata had contested from Nandigram in the April-May assembly poll this year against BJP leader and her former protege Suvendu Adhikari and lost by 1,956 votes. After Mamata's defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, state cabinet minister and TMC lawmaker from Bhabanipur, vacated the seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there.    -TNN


