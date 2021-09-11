Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Denmark becomes only European country with no Covid curbs

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

COPENHAGEN, Sept 10: Denmark on Friday became the only European nation with no Covid curbs, losing a requirement to show vaccine passports to enter nightclubs as it cautiously embraces a return to normal.
New infections have eased off in Denmark as vaccine rates have climbed, reaching over 70 percent of the overall population.
But as the Scandinavian country looked ahead to a new post-pandemic reality, the WHO warned that vaccines alone may not end the pandemic and the virus could be around for years.
One Denmark resident said the lifting of the last curbs was "liberating" after a tough pandemic slog.
"It's been a rough couple of years. I have three kids and we have had homeschooling and it's been a lot of hard days," Klaus Sylvester said.
"It's quite liberating that Denmark no longer has restrictions."
The nightclub rule was the last in a long line of measures that Denmark has gradually lifted in recent months.
It is now the only nation in Europe to have no restrictions in place after Iceland lifted all its measures in June, only to reimpose them after cases spiked again.
Denmark introduced Covid passports in March 2021 as part of a gradual easing of rules.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Studies on airborne rhinos, hissing cats get Ig Nobels prize
Foreign News
Trudeau facing possible defeat in September 20 ballot
Mamata files nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls
Denmark becomes only European country with no Covid curbs
Divided, bruised US marks 9/11’s 20th anniversary
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China ‘conflict’
Taliban may swear in new govt today


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft