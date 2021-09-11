Denmark becomes only European country with no Covid curbs

COPENHAGEN, Sept 10: Denmark on Friday became the only European nation with no Covid curbs, losing a requirement to show vaccine passports to enter nightclubs as it cautiously embraces a return to normal.

New infections have eased off in Denmark as vaccine rates have climbed, reaching over 70 percent of the overall population.

But as the Scandinavian country looked ahead to a new post-pandemic reality, the WHO warned that vaccines alone may not end the pandemic and the virus could be around for years.

One Denmark resident said the lifting of the last curbs was "liberating" after a tough pandemic slog.

"It's been a rough couple of years. I have three kids and we have had homeschooling and it's been a lot of hard days," Klaus Sylvester said.

"It's quite liberating that Denmark no longer has restrictions."

The nightclub rule was the last in a long line of measures that Denmark has gradually lifted in recent months.

It is now the only nation in Europe to have no restrictions in place after Iceland lifted all its measures in June, only to reimpose them after cases spiked again.

Denmark introduced Covid passports in March 2021 as part of a gradual easing of rules. -AFP







