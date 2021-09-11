Video
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China ‘conflict’

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

WASHINGTON, Sept 10: US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping talked for the first time in seven months Thursday, with both leaders urging a path away from conflict but holding ground on fierce competition between the superpowers.
In the 90-minute call, Biden warned against misunderstandings that could lead to confrontation between Washington and Beijing, the White House said, while Xi called for a new direction in a relationship beset by "serious difficulties".
US-China relations went into a nosedive under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, who launched a trade war between the world's number one and two economies and harangued the Chinese government for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden's administration, while urging multilateralism and an end to Trump's "America first" ideology, has kept trade tariffs in place and remains tough on other contentious areas of the relationship with Beijing, such as cybersecurity and human rights.
During the call, Biden's message was that the United States wants to ensure "we don't have any situation in the future where we veer into unintended conflict," a senior US administration official told reporters.
In Beijing, state broadcaster CCTV reported that the phone call was "candid, in-depth" with Xi noting the "serious difficulties" caused by recent US policy towards China, which has seen the countries joust over trade, tech, human rights and the origins of the coronavirus.
"Whether China and the US can properly handle their relations... is critical for the future and destiny of the world," state broadcaster CCTV said citing Xi.
The White House signaled the diplomatic impasse is unsustainable and potentially dangerous, requiring intervention by the leaders in Thursday's call.    -AFP


