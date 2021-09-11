Taliban may swear in new govt today

KABUL, Sept 10: The interim government of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (IEA) is likey to take oath of office on September 11, a day which also marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001.

As per reports, the newly-formed Taliban government has rolled out invitations to various countries to be part of the oath-taking ceremony, including China, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Qatar, India and interestingly, the US.

Taliban announced the names of their interim government officials, emphasising that the formation in Afghanistan will be under a caretaker setup. The Taliban are seeking international recognition and have called on the countries to reopen their embassies in the war-torn nation.

However, the international community is still not ready to recognise the announced interim government of the Taliban and has raised questions over non-inclusivity of various other ethnic groups. It is also not happy with the representation of various old guards of the Taliban in the new setup, who carry bounty on their heads and are listed as proscribed terrorists by the Untied Nations and other global platforms.

A second charter flight was due to leave Afghanistan on Friday carrying foreigners and Afghans to Qatar in a sign the country's main airport was close to resuming commercial operations, as the United Nations warned of "credible allegations" of reprisal killings by the Taliban.

Just over 100 passengers, including some Americans, left Kabul airport on Thursday on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since a US-led evacuation ended on August 30.

The White House said the Taliban had been "businesslike and professional" in allowing the flight to leave, but the United Nations envoy for Afghanistan warned the group may be targeting perceived enemies. "We are also concerned that despite the many statements granting general amnesties... there have been credible allegations of reprisal killings," envoy Deborah Lyons said in New York. -AFP









