Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:43 AM
Lightning kills two men in two districts

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Two people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Moulvibazar, in two days.
KISHOREGANJ: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Bajitpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mahadi, 22, son of Md Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Kukrarai Village in the upazila.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck Mahadi in the morning while he was catching fishes in the Joanshai Haor, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
An unnatural death case was filed with Bajitpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Bajitpur PS Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A tea labourer was killed by lightning strike in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Barun Kanda, 28, son of Birbol Kanda, a resident of Islampur Union in the upazila. He worked at Kuranji Outpost of Kurma Tea Garden.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck him at around 5pm while he was working at the tea garden, which left him dead on the spot.
Islampur Union Parishad Abdul Hannan confirmed the incident.


