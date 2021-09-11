2 electrocuted in two districts

Two people including a woman were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Bhola, on Friday.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A housewife was electrocuted in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Monwara Begum, 42, was the wife of Abdul Shukur, a resident of Moulvipara area under Rajakhali Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Monwara came in contact with live electricity in the house at around 12pm while she was switching of a table fan, which left her dead on the spot.

Rajakhali Union Parishad Chairman Syed Nur confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Lal Mia, 55, son of late Hamid Mir, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Kalma Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Lal Mia climbed up a coconut tree for cutting unnecessary branches of the tree at a house in the area in the morning.

At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.



