Four ‘commits suicide’ in three districts

Four people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Rajshahi and Thakurgaon, on Thursday.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A woman and her son reportedly committed suicide in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shefali Rani Mandol, 48, wife of Birendranath Mandol of the upazila, and her son Sujon Kumar Mandol, 27.

Police and local sources said Shefali Rani and her son took pesticide at a locked room in the house in the morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members broke the door, rescued them and rushed the duo to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Naogaon Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Sujon Kumar died on the way to Naogaon Sadar Hospital.

Later, Shefali Rani died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

The reason behind their committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) Md Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the incident.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagmara Upazila of the district failing to manage money to buy drugs.

The incident took place in Baruihati Village on Thursday night.

Deceased Sumon Islam, 29, son of Saudi Arabia expatriate Abdus Salam, was a resident of the area.

Local sources said Sumon was a drug addict. He often tortured his mother for money to buy drugs. Sumon's mother went to her father's house finding no way.

Later, Sumon went to his maternal grandfather's house on Thursday for money to buy drugs. But his mother Shahnaj Begum refused to give money.

Then he came back to house at night and later, committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bagmara PS OC Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Haripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Shahanara alias Sathi, 16, was the daughter of Aynul Haque, a resident of Pashchim Torra Village in the upazila. She was a student of Haripur Government Moslem Uddin College.

The deceased's father said Sathi hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house in the afternoon.

As she did not response, the family members broke the door in the evening and found her hanging body.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Haripur PS OC Aurangazeb confirmed the incident adding that, filing of an unnatural death case is underway in this connection.









