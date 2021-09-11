Covid-19: 16 more people die, 125 more infected in 8 dists

A total of 16 more people died of and 125 more have been infected with the coronavirus in eight districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Bogura districts, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 14 more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

Eight people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi, two from Naogaon, and one from Kushtia and Pabna districts each.

Some 159 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 286 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, six people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi, and one from Chapainawabganj and Natore districts each.

Some 153 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 286 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Some 19 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 21,227 here.

No fatality cases were reported here in the last 24 hours.

The total fatality cases from the virus now stand at 671 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said a total of 217 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 19 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 8.75 per cent.

However, some 45 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,469 in the district.

Currently, some 47 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 56 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 17 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and two others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

Earlier, two people died of the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

Both of them were found positive for the virus.

BARISHAL: Some 106 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Thursday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 44,436 here.

No fatality cases were reported here in the last 48 hours.

The total fatality cases from the virus now stand at 668 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 224 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 107 in Patuakhali, 89 in Bhola, 96 in Barguna, 83 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Some 56 more people have contracted the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

The infection rate of the virus cases reached at 21.92 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 16 are in Barishal including two in the city, 19 in Bhola, nine in Barguna and Patuakhali each, and the rest in Pirojpur and Jhalokati districts.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stand at 18,061 in Barishal including 10,321 in the city, 6,879 in Bhola, 6,143 in Patuakhali, 3,777 in Barguna, 5,197 in Pirojpur and 4,579 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 63 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 41,218 with the recovery rate of 92.76 per cent.

Our Pirojpur Correspondent adds five more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said a total of 39 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where five people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 12.82 per cent.

A total of 83 people died of the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, 4,986 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the DC added.

















