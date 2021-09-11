Hajipur Union at Daulatkhan set to be eroded



Maddhya Hajipur Government Primary School at Daulatkhan facing erosion by the Meghna River. photo: observer

The latest installation of this union is No. 50 Maddhya Hajipur Government Primary School having a three-storey building. It is set to get eroded any time. Already the erosion is about to touch its basement.

In a critical moment, Upazila Education Department arranged a haste auction of the building on August 31. It was sold to the highest bidder Md Abi Abdullah among five ones at Tk 40,000 only. It was constructed at Tk 1.37 crore.

In 2020, the building was constructed by Eli Construction, financed by LGED (local government engineering department). But within one year, the building got to be embedded into the river.

When asked why it was so late to call auction, Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Hossain replied, "Head teacher and school managing committee did not inform the erosion severity on time."

Head Teacher Golam Rahman was not available over mobile phone for his comment.

A recent visit to the char found no trace of 420 houses of seven cluster villages under Ashrayan Project and over 400 individuals; houses of over 800 families disappeared due to erosion by the Meghna River.

These 420 houses (under the Ashrayan Project) were constructed in these seven cluster villages at Tk 6.30 crore in 2019.

Besides, each of these villages was allocated wheat/rice of 150 to 200 tonnes.

The school building was seen being broken by hammer and iron rod.

Due to unabated erosion in the last one year, numerous living houses got disappeared. Thousands of people turned destitute. These people have taken shelter on embankment and in their relatives' houses.

Hajipur Union Chairman and Organising Secretary of Upazila Awami League Hamidur Rahman Tipu demanded immediate rehabilitation of these house-lost people.





















