Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma

Dear Sir



It is unfortunate that diploma pharmacists in our country do not become A grade pharmacist even after achieving a bachelor degree. If B grader pharmacists continue their studies, and complete bachelor degree, they get A graders' registration certificate everywhere in the world. We urge the Bangladesh Pharmacy Council to give the diploma pharmacists the honour they deserve.



Although the pharmaceutical sector is currently considered as one of the most promising sectors, pharmacists have not been able to find employment in the health sector in the last 50 years. Due to which the people of our country are being deprived of full health care. Looking at the developed or developing countries of the world, one can see the combined efforts of doctors-pharmacists-nurses in the health sector; but our country is the exception. Guidance on the proper use, storage, dosage or restrictions on the use of prescription drugs can only be ensured in the presence of pharmacists.



Therefore, we request the authorities concerned to strengthen the healthcare sector by hiring a graduate pharmacist in the healthcare sector who has completed a bachelor's degree with a diploma in pharmacy.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant

Bioinformatics Research Lab (CRID)