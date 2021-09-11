Few words on suicide



M Sayem Ahmad



The main history of this suicide is around 434 AD. Empedocles was the first Greek historian to commit suicide. One of his beliefs was a transformation of death. Anyone can convert. This idea led him to commit suicide. As a result, he ended up in the Sicilian Etna volcano. That is why September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. Which has been observed in many countries of the world since 2003 through various suicide prevention programs.



If we review the statistics of suicides, we can see that according to a report of the youth organization Aanchal Foundation, from March 7, 2020 to February 28, 2021, 14,438 men and women committed suicide across the country. A study by the World Health Organization on suicide also found that the Scandinavian region, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Eastern European countries and Japan had the highest suicide rates.



In the last 50 years, the suicide rate in developing countries around the world has increased by 80 percent. Bangladeshis account for 2.06 percent of all suicides worldwide. In Bangladesh, 127.06 lakh people commit suicide every year. On the other hand, the World Health Organization's 'Preventing Suicide: A Source for Media Professionals 2018' states that 1 million people commit suicide in the world every year. One suicide occurs every 40 seconds. It is feared that by 2020 and in the future, this number will reach one every 20 seconds.



Naturally every human being has potential. Everyone has the same talent. And he will develop that talent and build himself. He will lead this country in tandem with globalization and achieve success at the individual level. And if he finishes himself in an instant, how can he achieve such success? If we go to find out the reason why such heinous acts like suicide are happening in human beings, many reasons can be found. People are prone to suicide due to family complications. In our country, there are instances of people committing suicide due to family quarrels during the Corona epidemic. There is frustration and mental exhaustion among the students. Which slowly led to suicide.



There are cases where students have also chosen the path of suicide. Not only students but every person is immersed in frustration with different issues. According to psychologists, when a person is depressed, he or she cannot control his or her emotions. Then he feels alone and chooses the path of suicide.



Apparently, the cause of death may seem small to others, but at that moment it becomes a big cause for that person. Unemployment is one of the leading causes of suicide.

When job seekers can't find their own job, the attraction of a magnet drives him to suicide. Most of the families in the country are lower middle class families. People are always in need. But sometimes people driven by excessive expectation commit suicide failing to achieve their target.



It is a bitter truth that one of the reasons for suicide is our social system. For example, when a student survives in society and finishes his studies and cannot ensure self-employment at the end of the day he becomes frustrated. Blackmailing in this country is a very easy task. Effortlessly one person blackmails another person in any way. Many commit suicide for fear of this blackmail or loss of self-esteem. Many people commit suicide because they cannot afford to take drugs.



Recently, a 19-year-old in Cox's Bazar committed suicide getting no money for yaba. But many people in our country choose the path of suicide due to lack of self-confidence. Many people who cannot bear failure commit suicide.



In this country, women are constantly being sexually abused and raped. News of all of those do not break newspapers or appear on television screens. When a woman is raped or sexually abused she commits suicide thinking of her self-respect in the society. Many commit suicide by being arrogant with their parents or failed in love.



We need to work together to build a society where from an early age, children need to be taught to understand and accept the reality. It is seen that one commits suicide as he cannot accept failure as opposed to success.



Travelling with friends or family to different tourist spots can help one feel a sense of companionship that he is not alone. Engagement in outdoor games and sports especially which reflects a team work can help one relieve his loneliness. The sale of sleeping pills should be stopped until the prescription is shown in the pharmacies of the country. Because many people commit suicide by using it excessively. Instead of being lonely, you should talk to your friends about good things. Education in religious institutes can give positive ideas from a young age.



There should be a mass awareness campaign in the media about the evils of suicide. At the same time, every parent should give time to their children, engage in happy conversations with them and prioritize what they want. Every educational institution should provide counselling on suicide. In areas where the tendency to commit suicide is high, measures to prevent suicide need to be implemented. So let's enjoy our own life, be aware of ourselves, and inspire others to be aware. Not suicide: Survive for the country and yourself and this should be the expectation of World Suicide Prevention Day.



The writer is a cultural activist









