Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity



Kazi Asszad Hossan



The world has witnessed revolutionary transformation in previous decades catalyzed by the significant development of the communication technology as the physical distance between countries didn't become an impediment for the communication of people who remain geographically remote. Therefore, the people to people contact has significantly increased; thanks to the development of fast communication mediums.



Besides, the last four decades saw the deepening of the trade relationships between counties promoted by the neoliberal ideology and driven by the international trade related regimes and accords. Therefore, the world has become globalized and a spirit of cosmopolitanism has pervaded the world in the preceding decades.



However, the spirit of deepening relationships has unravelled after the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic which compelled the countries around the world to maximize their self interest forgoing the multilateral compulsions. Despite some despondency in worldwide connectivity, the post-pandemic era is set to guide the most connected world reinforced by contact and mounting trade between countries.



Interconnectivity in the world has been paralleled by a profound shift in the geopolitical realm of the world. The centre of gravity of the world lay in the transatlantic country with Middle East--due to its resources. However, South and Southeast Asia perpetually remain to the fringes of world politics as global powers didn't discern any utility in leveraging geopolitical muscle in this arena which featured economically underdeveloped countries.



In the post-cold war era the region has registered significant economic growth. The South East Asian countries shed their political rivalries in order to concentrate their efforts on economic development which has been personified in the success of the regional organization--ASEAN. This organization, modelled on European Union, has made significant strides in making its member country economically prosperous and regional power house.



Although South Asia failed to develop a robust regional cooperation framework on a par with ASEAN, SAARC and BIMSTEC there had been a flicker of hope for a region which can utilize the potential of regional cooperation.



The consequences of this dismal regional cooperation are apparent in the percentage of intra-regional trade to the volume of total trade. South Asia remains the least connected region among the world with only a dismal 5% intra regional trade. This gloomy state of regional cooperation can be attributed to the political hostility between India and Pakistan. As SAARC has been incapacitated, regional countries could not untap the benefits of multilateral engagements.



Against this backdrop, BIMSTEC has garnered new opportunity in the regionalism of South Asia as it excludes Pakistan thereby possess more feasible configuration towards deepening cooperation among countries. Besides, the efficacy of BIMSTEC lies in coalescing the South-East Asian countries with South Asian countries in order to promote the habit of cooperation between countries on common problems.



Bangladesh, as a littoral country of Bay of Bengal, wields immense geopolitical heft to facilitate the deepening connectivity between countries. In fact, Bangladesh remains at the heart of South Asia straddling the two regions and therefore is most advantageous geographical location to become a harbinger of the revolutionary connectivity efforts of the region.



Bangladesh's visionary Prime Minister has exhibited her prescient political aptitude by alluding to this connectivity issues. It's her sheer prudence to discern the country's importance as a regional connectivity hub. Bangladesh has already made commendable economic progress. However, Bangladesh's bid to connectivity hasn't gained much traction.



A political consideration also plays out due to the potential of the South Asian connectivity and Bangladesh's place in it. The past five years has experienced the resurgence of the region in the global geopolitical calculations under the construct of United States "Indo-Pacific Strategy". This strategy situates the Bay of Bengal at the focal point to spread the heft of US and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region. Therefore, the shift of the geopolitical centre of gravity from Transatlantic to South East Asia has become a paramount trend of international politics of the day. Being a littoral country of Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh is uniquely positioned in the new geopolitical calculations as it straddles the South and Southeast Asia.



Due to the confluence of advantageous geographical position as well as the benefits emanating from a burgeoning economy, Bangladesh is in favourable condition to be the precursor of connectivity in this paramount regional landscape. Therefore, it can be rightly stated that Sheikh Hasina's utterance of Bangladesh's trailblazing role as a hub of connectivity is embodiment of judicious leadership.



Bangladesh will be the gateway between South East Asia and South Asia ushering in profound progress for the regional economic fortune--uplifting the socioeconomic conditions of the region. Within the framework of emerging Indo-Pacific discourse, Bangladesh can be a regional connectivity hub bridging East and West in their shared interest to promote freedom and progress. Moreover, it can be predicted that Bangladesh will be the centre of future regional connectivity.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka





