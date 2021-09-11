Waiting for a new dawn



Faisal Ahmed



In the wake of such a historic day--yes, it is historic because never in the past were our schools closed for such a long-- my inner heart cherishes to see again our school campuses go splashed with colours, class rooms filled with old exuberance and canteens abuzz with boisterous kids.



As our home-captive students start the count-down for their schools to be reopened, they should, by no means, be forgetful of the fact that the many-headed monster in the form of tiny virus with all its barbed tentacles is still on the loose. Anyone, anytime, might be the monster's next prey due to the slightest negligence. While our students must follow all the do's and don'ts during schooling hours set by the administration to put the pandemic at bay, authorities of every school and, most importantly, the government must realize that they have no room even for the smallest bit of complacence.



Soon after the pandemic pouncing on the people of Bangladesh in March, 2020, all the educational institutions were shut immediately to keep a check on the spread of Covid-19 virus. Lockdowns after lockdowns were imposed literally confining students to their homes with scores having even no access to online classes. It is needless to say that our education sector is one of the hardest hit sectors by Covid-19, causing an unprecedented harm to our students, escalating school dropouts, prompting child marriages, enhancing social isolation and health hazard.



Teachers of non-government schools and colleges also had to bear the brunt of the pandemic that left thousands of teachers across the country almost on the verge of humanitarian crisis. As our education system came to a complete stagnancy due to deteriorating corona situation, online education was the last thing we could resort to and we did. Nevertheless, the problem remained unsolved and unsettled.



While a significant number of students, mostly belonging to the underprivileged strata of the society were unable to catch up with online classes owing to shortages of logistics(smart phones, computers and internet connection) and poor socio-economic condition, online classes were also questioned by the experts for their own loopholes. In addition, many children, especially the youngest and marginalized ones, could not access online or remote learning opportunities due to the lack of access to technology and poor learning environment.



Such a long gap of in-person classroom education as well as over-exposure of students to screens, be it of mobiles, tabs or computers, have left many of them mentally upset, if not fully disordered. Mobile addiction among the students reached, in the meantime, such a hazardous height that it was almost a common phenomenon for parents to indulge themselves in arguing with their teen sons or daughters over online stuffs. There is plenty of evidence on how prolonged school closures resulted in learning loss, impact mental health, and increase the risk of child labour, early marriage, and nutritional loss for children. In this reality, anything other than the physically held classroom education simply will not suffice for students as the damage already done to them is crater-big.



It is, however, also of equally paramount importance to ensure proper safety to students, teachers, supporting staffs and their families. As we move on to open our schools, let the lessons of Covid-19--physical distancing, sneezing gesture, hand-washing, mask-wearing and proper hygiene-- get mirrored in the way we deal with each other in schools. Here we should not be oblivious of what an irreparable loss we all had to incur by losing many of our near and dear ones in one and half yester years. Also should it, in no way, slip our minds that the war we are fighting against this pandemic is far from over.



While new variants of Corona being reported in our neighboring country India with multiple times more infection capacity, we should be on our highest alert, not dealing with our school-going students in haste, unforeseen and unplanned way. As we observe the corona infection rate in the country is hovering around 10% now, it might have a spike triggered by the reopening of schools if the associated guidelines are not strictly followed.



Now the question pops up- are our schools, especially those in villages, equipped enough to comply with all those guidelines? With many schools in both cities and villages, having scanty space to accommodate students, the matter of social distancing remains the real challenge ahead of us. In addition, resource scarcity and our inefficiency at proper resource mobilization can prove to be very costly failure in this regard.



In line with Plato's words-"A good start is half the battle", we want to be optimistic that reopening of schools has a good start without a chaos. As our students are now busy removing the dusts off their school bags or buying new ones, making new uniforms or washing the old ones, the first and foremost job they get to do is dodge the bullet. And, of course, they can do so by sticking to the Corona guidelines.

Faisal Ahmed teaches English Language in ABC International School, Narayanganj















As the day of 12th September-2021 is around the corner, home-tired eyes of all the school-going students across the country cast a stare at a new dawn when the sun will rise in the eastern horizon not only spilling crimson across the landscape but also heralding our moral victory against the tiny yet monstrous virus. After nearly eighteen long, bitter, claustrophobic months, students are returning to their educational institutions as schools in Bangladesh are all set to unlock their long locked doors.In the wake of such a historic day--yes, it is historic because never in the past were our schools closed for such a long-- my inner heart cherishes to see again our school campuses go splashed with colours, class rooms filled with old exuberance and canteens abuzz with boisterous kids.As our home-captive students start the count-down for their schools to be reopened, they should, by no means, be forgetful of the fact that the many-headed monster in the form of tiny virus with all its barbed tentacles is still on the loose. Anyone, anytime, might be the monster's next prey due to the slightest negligence. While our students must follow all the do's and don'ts during schooling hours set by the administration to put the pandemic at bay, authorities of every school and, most importantly, the government must realize that they have no room even for the smallest bit of complacence.Soon after the pandemic pouncing on the people of Bangladesh in March, 2020, all the educational institutions were shut immediately to keep a check on the spread of Covid-19 virus. Lockdowns after lockdowns were imposed literally confining students to their homes with scores having even no access to online classes. It is needless to say that our education sector is one of the hardest hit sectors by Covid-19, causing an unprecedented harm to our students, escalating school dropouts, prompting child marriages, enhancing social isolation and health hazard.Teachers of non-government schools and colleges also had to bear the brunt of the pandemic that left thousands of teachers across the country almost on the verge of humanitarian crisis. As our education system came to a complete stagnancy due to deteriorating corona situation, online education was the last thing we could resort to and we did. Nevertheless, the problem remained unsolved and unsettled.While a significant number of students, mostly belonging to the underprivileged strata of the society were unable to catch up with online classes owing to shortages of logistics(smart phones, computers and internet connection) and poor socio-economic condition, online classes were also questioned by the experts for their own loopholes. In addition, many children, especially the youngest and marginalized ones, could not access online or remote learning opportunities due to the lack of access to technology and poor learning environment.Such a long gap of in-person classroom education as well as over-exposure of students to screens, be it of mobiles, tabs or computers, have left many of them mentally upset, if not fully disordered. Mobile addiction among the students reached, in the meantime, such a hazardous height that it was almost a common phenomenon for parents to indulge themselves in arguing with their teen sons or daughters over online stuffs. There is plenty of evidence on how prolonged school closures resulted in learning loss, impact mental health, and increase the risk of child labour, early marriage, and nutritional loss for children. In this reality, anything other than the physically held classroom education simply will not suffice for students as the damage already done to them is crater-big.It is, however, also of equally paramount importance to ensure proper safety to students, teachers, supporting staffs and their families. As we move on to open our schools, let the lessons of Covid-19--physical distancing, sneezing gesture, hand-washing, mask-wearing and proper hygiene-- get mirrored in the way we deal with each other in schools. Here we should not be oblivious of what an irreparable loss we all had to incur by losing many of our near and dear ones in one and half yester years. Also should it, in no way, slip our minds that the war we are fighting against this pandemic is far from over.While new variants of Corona being reported in our neighboring country India with multiple times more infection capacity, we should be on our highest alert, not dealing with our school-going students in haste, unforeseen and unplanned way. As we observe the corona infection rate in the country is hovering around 10% now, it might have a spike triggered by the reopening of schools if the associated guidelines are not strictly followed.Now the question pops up- are our schools, especially those in villages, equipped enough to comply with all those guidelines? With many schools in both cities and villages, having scanty space to accommodate students, the matter of social distancing remains the real challenge ahead of us. In addition, resource scarcity and our inefficiency at proper resource mobilization can prove to be very costly failure in this regard.In line with Plato's words-"A good start is half the battle", we want to be optimistic that reopening of schools has a good start without a chaos. As our students are now busy removing the dusts off their school bags or buying new ones, making new uniforms or washing the old ones, the first and foremost job they get to do is dodge the bullet. And, of course, they can do so by sticking to the Corona guidelines.Faisal Ahmed teaches English Language in ABC International School, Narayanganj