Illegal water lines: WASA’s new delinquency

This is not the first time that Dhaka WASA (Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority) officials have been peppered with corruption charges. But this is the first time the WASA and ADB sponsored DWSNIP (Water Supply Network Improvement Project) has been alleged to indulge in providing with illegal water connection lines in exchange of bribes.

Reportedly, in many houses where one line is allowed, the corporation men are providing two lines. Although it is allowed to connect many houses with 2 inch pipe, it is being connected with 4 inch pipe in exchange of Tk 5,000 to Tk 30,000 as bribe. Water lines are reportedly being installed and repaired in Segment-2 (DMA-113) area under Dhaka WASA Modus Zone-1 under ICB Package-2.10 of Dhaka Water Supply Network Improvement Project (DWSNIP).

However, little over a year ago WASA's poor handling of projects coupled with a long list of mismanagement and irregularities were laid bare in several media reports. On one hand, it is shocking to see that after so many projects costing hundreds of crores over the years - millions of Dhaka dwellers are still living with dirty and foul-smelling water, facing acute shortages of drinking water - being deprived of access to sewerage networks and encountering water logging. While on the other illegal connections are denying deserving citizens from availing water lines.

However, a series of events in the past couple of years clearly demonstrate that despite all allegations WASA keeps riding roughshod over. Both city corporation mayors have heavily criticised WASA and the Bangladesh Water Development Board for their failure to provide worth safe drinking water and avoid water logging by keeping canals and drains clean.

In a report submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission to the LGRD ministry not too long ago, various irregularities and opportunities for corruption within WASA were identified. A parliamentary standing committee even blasted WASA for its failures, and asked that immediate measures be taken to rid corruption and mismanagement. Moreover, TIB (Transparency International Bangladesh) had submitted a detailed report on the nature of WASA's corruption and poor governance.

The latest allegation against WASA must be fast and sincerely investigated into.

The point, however, including the latest allegation to provide clients with illegal water connection, WASA authorities will have to address all the internal ills eating it up. The problems faced in terms of ensuring safe water supply and reducing water-logging are manifold, and long-term planning and proper management are required to come up with solutions. But it will not be possible to implement any of these solutions if those responsible for a decade of failures, corruption and inefficiency are not held accountable.