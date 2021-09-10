Video
Post lockdown businesses getting momentum in city

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Shamsul Huda

After lockdown micro and small businesses across the city is getting momentum.
Gradually both the informal and formal businesses are experiencing daily transactions.
The Daily Observer correspondent while visiting different parts of the city found buyers passing busy times and sellers coming to the city from across the country as currently there is no restrictions on public transports.
It was found that people in Sadarghar, Jatrabari, Gabtoli, Kamlapur, Mirpur, Gulistan, Old Town, Mahakhali, Sydabad Uttara, Tongi and in many other parts are busy with shopping on Thursday as they were to leave Dhaka due to weekly holidays.
While talking to different vendors it was found that they were happy.
Vendors and shopkeepers in Gulistan's footpath, Bangabandhu Square Underground Market, Gulistan Shopping Complex and its surrounding areas are busy in selling their products in open air.
The government lifted the lockdown on 12 August. It instructed to open all kinds of shops in compliance with the
hygiene rules.
Children and teenagers, young and old, men and women are busy purchasing their necessary goods on the roads sidewalk and at subway market in Gulistan area.
There are buyers buying shoes, pants, vests, necklaces, watches, purses and other things and vendors are also busy trading after a long time.
Amzad, a young man who came to Dhaka from Barishal, said he had been jobless for almost three months but now he is working in Gulistan with some capital and he is making a profit after many days. He said the number of buyers is increasing every day.
Traders in showroom in the market places are also happy that different electrical items selling in Baitul Mukarram amd Stadium Market is increasing every day.
Mozaffar, a trader at Baitul Mukarram market said customers were increasing gradually as everything was becoming normal and they were overcoming the situation.
Salahuddin, another shopkeeper at Gulistan Shopping Complex, said, "They are selling products worth Tk10, 000 to Tk15000 every day. If the existing condition continues, sales will rise."
He said, "During lockdown I borrowed big amount of money from my relatives and now I am repaying gradually and I hope I can fully pay off within the running month."



