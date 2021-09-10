Random illegal water connections ruining purpose of project 

There have been allegations of various irregularities and corrupt practices among the officials responsible to implement the Water Supply Network Improvement Project (DWSNIP) of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

Locals alleged that WASA lines are being provided in exchange for money in houses without Dhaka WASA approval.

In many houses where one line is allowed, the corporation men are providing two lines. Although it is allowed to connect many houses with 2 inch pipe, it is being connected with 4 inch pipe in exchange of Tk 5,000 to Tk 30,000 as bribe.

Water lines are being installed and repaired in Segment-2 (DMA-113) area under Dhaka WASA Modus Zone-1 under ICB Package-2.10 of Dhaka Water Supply Network Improvement Project (DWSNIP). The project was funded by the

Asian Development Bank and the government.

Under the project, new pipelines will be laid in Basabo, Mugda, Kamalapur, Motijheel, Dhalpur, Laxmibazar, Sadarghat, Tantibazar and other areas of the old Dhaka.

Under the project, 341 km HDPE pipeline will be installed in 39,341 houses in the area. At the same time 10 new deep tube wells will be installed and 65 old deep tube wells will be repaired.

During the lockdown, Dhaka WASA completed the installation work of main water pipeline in many parts of Old Dhaka. Recently the work of connecting water to the house from the main line started. Where, various irregularities including illegal connections in exchange for money were found.

A resident of Tantibazar, who did not want to be named, said the house at Sutarnagar No 26 in Tantibazar belonged to the Dhaka Deputy Commissioner. The government is suing the residents of the house. WASA connection is not allowed in this house. The residents of this house used to collect water from a WASA legal connection in front of the house.

Recently, some illegal occupants of the house paid WASA project employee for water line connection and took two illegal water connections inside the house.

Another resident of Islampur said, at No 6 Sutarnagar holding project employees provided two water line connections whereas WASA gives only one waterline permission for every house.

In this regard, Dhaka WASA Public Relations Officer (PRO) Md Mostafa Tarique told the Daily Observer, "WASA does not condone any kind of corruption and irregularities. If anyone commits such misconduct, the incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

"Any person can lodge a complaint regarding WASA irregularities on "18172 WASA Link" or in writing in the complaint box. In this case, the names of the complainants will be kept secret," Mostafa Tarique also added.

According to the Dhaka WASA source CCSEB-RPL (JV), the contractor for the DMA-113 project, has been implementing the project. RFL will prepare the HDPE pipes for the pipeline and also the fittings that will be used to give waterline connect to the houses.

Earlier, a 500-kilometer pipeline was laid in the Dhaka WASA Mods Zone-6 area and 3600 houses were reconnected. The project was jointly implemented by RFL Plastics Limited with FSL & CRFG.









