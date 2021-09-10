Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Front Page

Journo Probir Sikdar acquitted after six years

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Court Correspondent

Journo Probir Sikdar acquitted after six years

Journo Probir Sikdar acquitted after six years

Journalist Probir Sikdar was acquitted by the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal in a case filed under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act after six years.
Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal
elivered the judgement on Thursday in presence of him.
On March 22, the tribunal fixed the date of judgement on completion of arguments of prosecution and defence sides. But due to corona pandemic, the judgement pronouncement was deferred, after regularizing the court function on Wednesday the tribunal fixed Thursday to deliver the judgement.
Earlier, the tribunal recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.
Police submitted charge sheet against Probir on March 16 in 2016 while the tribunal framed charges against him on August 4 the same year.
Probir (55), editor of Daily Bangla 71, was arrested on August 16 of 2015 after Faridpur Awami League leader Swapan Kumar Paul filed the case against him under the ICT Act over a Facebook post.
In the Facebook post, dated August 10 that year, Probir said his life was under threat and that the then Local Government and Rural Development Minister Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, businessman Moosa Bin Shamser and condemned fugitive war criminal Abul Kalam Azad would be responsible if he was killed.
Sikdar, son of a Liberation War martyr, published and edited two newspapers. He had also worked for national dailies Janakantha, Samakal and Kaler Kantho.
Immediate after judgement Probir told the Daily Observer that he got justice.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Post lockdown businesses getting momentum in city
Random illegal water connections ruining purpose of project 
Journo Probir Sikdar acquitted after six years
DU cuts holiday considering session jams
Kindergartens on tenterhooks
58 more die of coronavirus
Nur to float political party by this month
Hasina says she has list of Mujib Barsha house ‘vandals’


Latest News
Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft