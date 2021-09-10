

Journo Probir Sikdar acquitted after six years

Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal

elivered the judgement on Thursday in presence of him.

On March 22, the tribunal fixed the date of judgement on completion of arguments of prosecution and defence sides. But due to corona pandemic, the judgement pronouncement was deferred, after regularizing the court function on Wednesday the tribunal fixed Thursday to deliver the judgement.

Earlier, the tribunal recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

Police submitted charge sheet against Probir on March 16 in 2016 while the tribunal framed charges against him on August 4 the same year.

Probir (55), editor of Daily Bangla 71, was arrested on August 16 of 2015 after Faridpur Awami League leader Swapan Kumar Paul filed the case against him under the ICT Act over a Facebook post.

In the Facebook post, dated August 10 that year, Probir said his life was under threat and that the then Local Government and Rural Development Minister Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, businessman Moosa Bin Shamser and condemned fugitive war criminal Abul Kalam Azad would be responsible if he was killed.

Sikdar, son of a Liberation War martyr, published and edited two newspapers. He had also worked for national dailies Janakantha, Samakal and Kaler Kantho.

Immediate after judgement Probir told the Daily Observer that he got justice.









