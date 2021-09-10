DU cuts holiday considering session jams

Dhaka University (DU) has cancelled the 2021-22 year autumn and winter holidays to avert possible session jams due to the long-term closure of the university amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A press release, issued by Mahmood Alam, director of the DU Public Relations Office, confirmed this on Thursday.

However, the holidays will remain in force on the occasions of Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Martyred Intellectuals Day, Great Victory Day on December 16 and on the occasion of Jesus Christ's Birthday on December 25.

DU has planned to reopen its residential halls in the first week of October only for the Master's and Honour's final year students in the first phase. The fixed date will be announced after the meeting of Provost Standing Committee on September 15 and Academic Council on September 16.







