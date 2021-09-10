Kindergartens on tenterhooks

Kindergartens are at the forefront of financial losses incurred in the education sector by the Covid-19.

Almost 25 percent of countrywide 40,000 kindergartens are closed, said Bangladesh Kindergarten Association Secretary General Mizanur Rahman Sarkar.

Kindergarten entrepreneurs have become frustrated and countless teachers have lost their jobs.

Those who are still in this profession are trying to switch to other professions. Some of them are now selling fruit, biscuits, rowing boats and driving autos.

Kindergarten owners say that continuation of this situation will leave the name 'Kindergarten' into a distant memory.

According to the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association, the number of privately run kindergartens in the country was more than 40,000. There were more than 75 lakh students where almost 6 lakh teachers and staff worked.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Rabindra Roy said the government has not any exact data on the number of kindergartens in the country.

Most of the kindergarten owners and teachers are now dependent on relief. Entrepreneurs who are financially well-off are helping them.

Kindergartens mainly comprising the classes of play, nursery and KG precede even the primary system which starts from Class 1.

However, the number of students is higher in the three mentioned classes. But this time the admission in these classes is almost zero.

According to the data, child students are admitted into these classes in November- December period. And classes start in January.

No new student was admitted into these classes due to Corona.

Most of the kindergarten students have not paid tuition fees since February-March. They are not keeping any contact with the school.

Everyone is waiting for the educational institution to re-open. And due to non-receipt of tuition fee, teachers and staffs have not been paid for 16 months.

Kindergarten owners have informed the teachers and staff that there is no scope to pay salaries and allowances. So there is no job at this time. Most of the kindergarten teachers and staff have changed jobs. Some have returned to their village homes.

Ovigan Haider wanted to enroll his five-year-old child in kindergarten this year. But he was not admitted due to corona. "I am thinking of enrolling him in another good school next year," he said. Ovigan's child is now spending time sitting at home.

Several kindergarten owners told this reporter that almost 25 percent of around 40,000 kindergarten school has been closed. None of the people we knew are involved in this activity anymore.

Some left the houses sending furniture including table and benches to villages. Many have left the profession permanently but are not disclosing it for strategic reasons.

If any government assistance is available, then they will return to this work.

Bangladesh Kindergarten Association Secretary General Mizanur Rahman Sarkar said, "25 percent entrepreneurs are unable to pay rents forcing them to close down their kindergartens. If the current situation continues, 12,000 more kindergartens will be closed permanently by the end of the year. Among the students, 30- 40 percent has dropped out. Only 10 percent are participating online classes."







