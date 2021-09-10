Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Front Page

58 more die of coronavirus

Positivity rate drops to 8.76pc

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

A large number of people come to Mitford Hospital in the capital for vaccination against Covid-19 on Thursday but health rules including maintenance of social distance remain largely ignored. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A large number of people come to Mitford Hospital in the capital for vaccination against Covid-19 on Thursday but health rules including maintenance of social distance remain largely ignored. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country on Thursday witnessed 58 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am, taking the total death toll to 26,794.  
During this period, 2,588 more people had contracted the virus which had taken the total number to 15, 24,810 since the outbreak.
The latest figures were published by the Directorate General of Health Services via a health bulletin on Thursday.
The health officials confirmed an 8.76 percent positivity rate on Thursday after testing 29,541 samples
across the country. Meanwhile, the overall infection rate stands at 16.62%.
In the last 24 hours, 3,617 patients were declared free of Covid-19 with a 96.28 percent recovery rate. The recovery rate is currently 96.28%.
Among the deaths, 22 died in Dhaka division, 19 in Chattogram, eight in Sylhet, five in Khulna, three in Rajshahi and one died in Rangpur Division.
About 31 of the deceased were aged 61 and while 16 were aged between 51 and 60, seven between 41 and 50 and two each between 21-30 and 11-20 respectively.
Among the 58 deceased, 35 were men and 23 were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.76%.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,294 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,500 were women.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Post lockdown businesses getting momentum in city
Random illegal water connections ruining purpose of project 
Journo Probir Sikdar acquitted after six years
DU cuts holiday considering session jams
Kindergartens on tenterhooks
58 more die of coronavirus
Nur to float political party by this month
Hasina says she has list of Mujib Barsha house ‘vandals’


Latest News
Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft