58 more die of coronavirus



A large number of people come to Mitford Hospital in the capital for vaccination against Covid-19 on Thursday but health rules including maintenance of social distance remain largely ignored. PHOTO: OBSERVER

During this period, 2,588 more people had contracted the virus which had taken the total number to 15, 24,810 since the outbreak.

The latest figures were published by the Directorate General of Health Services via a health bulletin on Thursday.

The health officials confirmed an 8.76 percent positivity rate on Thursday after testing 29,541 samples

across the country. Meanwhile, the overall infection rate stands at 16.62%.

In the last 24 hours, 3,617 patients were declared free of Covid-19 with a 96.28 percent recovery rate. The recovery rate is currently 96.28%.

Among the deaths, 22 died in Dhaka division, 19 in Chattogram, eight in Sylhet, five in Khulna, three in Rajshahi and one died in Rangpur Division.

About 31 of the deceased were aged 61 and while 16 were aged between 51 and 60, seven between 41 and 50 and two each between 21-30 and 11-20 respectively.

Among the 58 deceased, 35 were men and 23 were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.76%.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,294 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,500 were women.











