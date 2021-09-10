

Nur to float political party by this month

Nurul Haque Nur, former Vice President of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), and his associates have planned to announce the new political party by the end of September.

Nurul Haque significantly came to the forefront after the Quota Reform Movement in 2018 and with a big win in the DUCSU election in 2019.

Later, he became centre of both appreciation and criticism among the students across the country. As the DUCSU election held after almost 29 years, national politicians also turn their eyes on Nur as well.

In the meantime, as part of the preparations for the formation of a new political party, he has formed about five organizations, including the Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, Juba Adhikar Parishad, Shramik Adhikar Parishad, Peshajibi Adhikar Parishad and Prabashi Adhikar Parishad. Moreover, he is now working on reformation of Nari Adhikar Parishad as well.

Contacted, Nur said they were supposed to announce their political party in March but could not due to unfavourable situation of the time of anti-Modi movement and the arrest of several leaders of the platform.

"All the work that we have to do to form a political party is at the last stage. We want to announce it by the end of this month," Nurul Hoque added.

Aspiring to surprise the people of the country with a new political party, Nur said, "We want to give responsibility to someone new in an important position. Those who have been with us in the political arena for a long time will also be kept in important positions."

He further said, "We will ensure participation of all the walks of life. A large number of them are retired teachers, military officers and lawyers. Some people who are currently in different services will join us indirectly. There will be a mixed leadership with combination of youth and experienced and aged citizens."

Primarily they set their mission and vision 'to fight for the right of the mass people and to bring a change in the politics of Bangladesh.'

Nur said their party will participate in all the parliamentary seats across the country in 2023 election.

"Our first target is to make our party as a strong alternative party among the existing organizations by the election in 2023 and to come in national power through the election in 2028. In that case, we have various programmes on how to make the next election acceptable and to make it a free and fair election," Nur said.

The former DUCSU VP further said, "There is a lack of trust in the current political parties among the general people. Presenting as an alternative force and a democratic platform, we will show our individual courage in the next election."

"At present, people are restless due to the misdeeds of the two big political parties. Because of lack of alternative option, people must choose between Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party despite being reluctance. In that sense, people demand some change in the politics and we will be able to provide this platform," he added.

Regarding financial source, he said they have two ways to collect fund --- one is internal and the other one is external. "Like many famous political parties in the world, we will raise fund from the people," Nur added.

Asked what the name of new political party will be, he said various names including People's Rights Party, Green Party, Democratic Party are under discussion.

"But we have the word 'Right' in the name of other organizations. So we want to give precedence to this word. We have already created a slogan that states 'People's Rights, Our Commitment'," Nur stressed.









