Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Front Page

Hasina says she has list of Mujib Barsha house ‘vandals’

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Hasina says she has list of Mujib Barsha house ‘vandals’

Hasina says she has list of Mujib Barsha house ‘vandals’

Sheikh Hasina has said she has a list of people who "vandalised" the houses given to the poor as a gift on the Mujib Barsha, the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary.
The "vandals" used hammers and shovels and spread photos of the damaged homes to media afterwards, the prime minister said at the ruling Awami League's Central Working Committee meeting in Dhaka on Thursday.
"The saddest thing is some people of our country are of so despicable character," she said, alleging some people vandalised nearly 300 homes in Gopalganj's Kotalipara Upazila out of 150,000 under the Ashrayan Project.
"All of them are now on our list made from an inquiry conducted in the area," Hasina said.
"It's hard to believe that people can hammer those houses we're building to ensure that everyone has an address."
The prime minister is presenting 885,622 homeless and landless families
with the homes and land as part of the government initiative to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.
But some of the houses built for the homeless and the landless partially collapsed or developed cracks in many places due to alleged irregularities in the construction - a scandal that has left the officials red-faced.
Five officials were made Officers on Special Duty, or OSD, a move seen as punishment in Bangladesh's administration. The Prime Minister's Office formed committees to investigate the damaged homes.  
Recently, a man reportedly vandalised the home he got because he did not like it in Gopalganj. Questions were raised over how the man, a financially sound one, was allotted the house.  
Hasina said three to four houses out of 600 were damaged due to heavy rains while the government found corruption allegations in nine places of the project.   
Otherwise, she said, everyone involved in the project worked sincerely. "Even businesses provided bricks for the project at a reduced price. Everyone supported it."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Post lockdown businesses getting momentum in city
Random illegal water connections ruining purpose of project 
Journo Probir Sikdar acquitted after six years
DU cuts holiday considering session jams
Kindergartens on tenterhooks
58 more die of coronavirus
Nur to float political party by this month
Hasina says she has list of Mujib Barsha house ‘vandals’


Latest News
Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft