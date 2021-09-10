Video
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Front Page

Central Working Committee Meeting Held

Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to take all out preparation for the 12th parliamentary elections, said General Secretary Obaidul Quader after the central working committee meeting of the ruling AL on Thursday.
The meeting was held from 10:00am to 3:00pm after one year at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban and AL President Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.
While talking to journalists at Ganabhaban's main gate, Obaidul Quader said, "The upcoming elections and organizational issues have been discussed in the meeting. The grassroots have been instructed to prepare for the elections."
"The party leader Sheikh Hasina has asked to hold
seminars with various departments including health and education to prepare for the next election manifesto. The sub-committees have been asked to work on issues that can be included in the manifesto," he added.
Obaidul Quader also said that Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has listened to the statements of the divisional organizing secretaries and talked about party issues up to union and ward levels.
On the rebel candidate issue, he said, "The party chief had pardoned the rebels in the Pabna municipal elections in response to letter of apology."
Besides, Obaidul Quader also said that if any member of the Awami League disobeys the decision of the party and becomes a candidate in any election, disciplinary action will be taken against him immediately.
The meeting also discussed about various propaganda against AL and the government on social media. In this regard, Obaidul Quader said, "We have to deal with propaganda. As the election is approaching so propaganda is also increasing."
Regarding the Noakhali district AL committee, he said, a structure of Noakhali district AL committee has been formed. The decision will be taken when the responsible organizing secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon comes to the country from abroad.
During the meeting, he said, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction and gratitude to the leaders of the AL affiliated bodies for standing by the country's people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.


