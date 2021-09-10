Video
Friday, 10 September, 2021
Stance on Afghanistan won’t be influenced by others: FM

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh's position on Afghanistan will not be influenced by the decisions of others like India or Pakistan as the war-torn country is going through radical changes, AK Abdul Momen has said.
During his recent visit to three European countries, he faced questions on the issue from leaders and the media, the foreign minister said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.
"Some of them, including the BBC, asked me whether we'll follow India or Pakistan. We said it's not our job to see what the others do," Momen said as the
Taliban formed an interim government two days ago after the takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-led forces.    
"Everyone wanted to know our position, whether we'll join their bandwagon. We said we're still observing the Afghan issue.
"They asked if we'll recognise a new government (of Afghanistan). We said we'll first watch the situation, their (new Afghan government's) attitude, policies and projects before taking a decision."     
He reiterated Bangladesh will work with Afghanistan, a South Asian neighbour, if their government is backed by the majority of the population.
"We want Afghanistan's development and we believe in democracy. If their government is established on the mandate of the majority of the population, we should encourage and welcome them."
Citing that Afghanistan was also a member of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or SAARC, Momen said Bangladesh has "historic ties" with Afghanistan.
"But some people of our country got involved in terrorist activities there during the last Taliban regime. We've a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. We'll never harbour any terrorist."
Momen left Dhaka on Aug 30 to visit the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. He returned home on Thursday morning.  
Besides joining meetings on climate change, he met UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Alok Sharma, president of the UN's climate summit COP 26 and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.
    -bdnews24.com


