Mastermind of robbery CID SI Aksad remanded

CID Sub-Inspector Aksaduz Zaman accused of abducting and robbing an expatriate was placed on a five day remand on Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas passed the order after the Detective Branch (DB) of police Sub Inspector Mashudul Islam produced the cop before the court with a ten-day remand prayer.

A team of DB police of Airport Zone arrested him from Rangpur on Wednesday over allegations of involvement in a robbery near the Dhaka airport last year following the confessions of other accused.

A case of abduction and robbery was filed with the Airport Police Station on October 19 last year.