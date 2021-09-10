Video
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:07 PM
Home Miscellaneous

Mastermind of robbery CID SI Aksad remanded

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

CID Sub-Inspector Aksaduz Zaman accused of abducting and robbing an expatriate was placed on a five day remand on Thursday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas passed the order after the Detective Branch (DB) of police Sub Inspector Mashudul Islam produced the cop before the court with a ten-day remand prayer.
 A team of DB police of Airport Zone arrested him from Rangpur on Wednesday over allegations of involvement in a robbery near the Dhaka airport last year following the confessions of other accused.
 A case of abduction and robbery was filed with the Airport Police Station on October 19 last year.



