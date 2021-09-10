Video
Home Miscellaneous

LGRD Minister frustrates over WASA's loss

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam on Thursday expressed frustration over the continuous loss and subsidy of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for supplying water to the citizen with lower price than its actual production cost.
"Dhaka WASA provides water to the 2 crore people only at Tk 15 while its actual production cost is Tk 22 to Tk 25 in the capital. No organization can be run by giving such huge amount of subsidy," he said while speaking at the signing ceremony of 'Gandhabpur Water Treatment Plant Agreement' organized by Dhaka WASA at a city hotel in the capital.
Tajul Islam said, "At present, of total water we use 66 percent underground and 34 percent of the surface water. However, we are working to increase the use of surface water to 60 percent for saving our environment and a sustainable solution."
At the same time, the Minister directed to complete all the ongoing projects of the local government departments including Dhaka WASA in time. He also said that the government is working to launch a 'National Water Grid Line' to provide safe water across the country.
"There is water shortage in the coastal areas. Because we cannot use salt water in our daily life and industrial purposes," said Tajul Islam adding, "During the dry season, water scarcity is seen in different parts of the country. That is why we are trying to build a 'National Water Grid Line' to ensure safe water supply across the country."
Under this project water supply lines will be constructed from Baridhara crossing to Rampura and from Baridhara to Airport Road, Uttara, Gulshan, Banani and Kachukhet areas. The cost of this package is Tk 517 crore.
Taqsem A Khan said, "Dhaka WASA is the largest water supplier in the world and a role model in South Asia. We are providing safe water to the two crore people of the capital. Because we have good engineering and administrative department," he added.


