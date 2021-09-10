Video
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Miscellaneous

Non-Govt Educational Institutions

No teacher can be temporarily suspended over 6 months: HC

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) in a verdict has said any teacher of non-government educational institution including schools, colleges and madrasas cannot be kept suspended temporarily for more than six months.
If educational institution keep any teacher suspended for more than six months, they must prove the allegation brought against the teacher otherwise it will be illegal and void, the HC said.
The HC ordered the six-month limit on temporary suspensions be included in the 1979 service rules of non-government teachers.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the judgement after disposing of a rule issued earlier following a writ petition filed by Md Badshah Miah, an assistant teacher of Baharbag Secondary School in Magura, who was suspended for taking additional bill in 2007.
Lawyer Md Humayun Kabir argued for Md Badshah Miah while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.
Badsha Mia filed a writ with the HC in 2017 challenging the suspension order which had remained unsettled for long 14 years,
Following his writ petition, a HC bench had issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why they would not be given a direction to set a time-limit on temporary suspensions of teachers at non-government educational institutions.
There is no bar to reinstating the teacher in his service, said Adv Humayun Kabir.


