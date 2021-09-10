46 held for selling drugs in city

Members of intelligence agencies of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 46 people for selling and consuming drugs in the city.

According to a DMP statement issued on Thursday, police arrested drug peddlers, abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from their possession conducting drives at different parts of the city.

Police seized 10,875 pieces of yaba, 152 grams and 151 puria (Small packet) of heroin, 1.192 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and one litre of local liquor during the drives, according to the statement. -BSS