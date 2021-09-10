Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home City News

46 held for selling drugs in city

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Members of intelligence agencies of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 46 people for selling and consuming drugs in the city.
According to a DMP statement issued on Thursday, police arrested drug peddlers, abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from their possession conducting drives at different parts of the city.
Police seized 10,875 pieces of yaba, 152 grams and 151 puria (Small packet) of heroin, 1.192 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and one litre of local liquor during the drives, according to the statement.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
46 held for selling drugs in city
8.46pc Covid-19 positivity rates recorded in Ctg
Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection
DU observes World Suicide Prevention Day
‘Bangabandhu’ biopic set to pick up pace
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell


Latest News
Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: i[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft