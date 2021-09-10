8.46pc Covid-19 positivity rates recorded in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 9: Chattogram district recorded 8.46 percent Covid-19 positivity rate as 108 fresh cases were reported after testing 1,276 new samples here during the last 24 hours till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached 77,408 in the district with the recovery of 845 more patients on Wednesday, said Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 77.02.

"The Covid-19 situation is improving consistently in recent weeks in the district", he said.

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reached 100,560 marks in the district where the infection rate continues reducing again in recent weeks.

With three new deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,262 in the district.

A total of 2887 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the health official mentioned. -BSS



