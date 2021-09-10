DU observes World Suicide Prevention Day

Dhaka University Student Counselling and Guidance Office and Educational and Counselling Psychology Department on Thursday jointly formed a human chain to mark the World Suicide Prevention Day.

The programme was held at the Student-Teacher Center (TSC) on Thursday morning. This year the theme of the day is 'Creating Hope through Action'.

Although World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 every year, the programme has been observed a day earlier at DU this year as the campus remains closed on Friday. DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman was the chief guest in the programme.

He stressed on the need for effective role of the Student Counselling and Guidance Office and the Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology for creating public awareness in suicide prevention.

Biology Faculty Dean Prof Dr Mihir Lal Saha, Director of Student Guidance and Counseling Office Prof Mahjabeen Haque including teachers and students were present at the human chain. This programme was observed in compliance with the hygiene rules.










