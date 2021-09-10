Video
City News

‘Bangabandhu’ biopic set to pick up pace

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, Sept 9: Visiting Bangladesh Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Dr Hasan Mahmud had a fruitful discussion here with his Indian counterpart who expressed optimism on completing production of the movie 'Bangabandhu' ,  by March next year.
Sources in the government here said that India's Information and Broadcasting Minister, Mr Anurag Singh Thakur told the Bangladeshi delegation that "major part of the production has been completed and I expect the production  be over by March, 2022, if the COVID situation so permits, so that the movie could be released internationally in March, 2022".
India's National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Bangladesh Film Development had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly produce the biopic of Bangladesh's first President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The plan was to release the film in March 2021 on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu but it was delayed by COVID 19 lockdown and weather anomalies. India's legendary director,  Shyam Benegal is directing Bangabandhu which features well-known Bangladeshi actors Arifin Shuvoo (Rehman) and Nusrat Imrose Tisha (Fazilatunnesa)
The 86 year Director was quoted in news reports in March this year as saying, "Bangabandhu was meant to celebrate the birth centenary of Mujibur Rahman (who was born on March 17, 1920) as well as the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh (Rahman declared Independence from Pakistan on March 26, 1971). Unfortunately, the film could not be ready in time to celebrate these landmarks as we were stopped in our tracks by the pandemic," said Benegal, who came on board in early 2019.
The two sides also agreed to pro-actively pursue production of the documentary film on "Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971".  They discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries in the area of digital entertainment and screening of films of each other's country through mutual exchange.
The two ministers also discussed the celebration of "Maitri Diwas" on December 6 this year according to a mutually accepted action plan.
In his meeting with the delegation of Bangladesh led by Dr Hasan Mahmud, the Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting discussed matters of mutual interest to further the strong ties between the two countries in areas of broadcasting and entertainment, strengthen people to people contact and explore the potential of soft power interface between the two countries.



'Bangabandhu' biopic set to pick up pace
