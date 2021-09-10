Video
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
JnU Correspondent

An agreement between Bangladesh Council of Scintific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and Jagannath University (JnU) for cooperation in research work has been signed at BCSIR's office in Dhanmondi on Thursday.
Prof Aftab Ali Sheikh, Chairman of the Institute of Science and Research and Prof Imdadul Haque, Vice-Chancellor, Jagannath University signed the agreement.
Besides, on behalf of the Bangladesh Science and Research Industry Council Secretary Shah Abul Tariq and the Director of the Dhaka zone Md. Sarwar Jahan and Jagannath University Registrar Engineer Md. Ohiduzzaman and Director (Research) Prof Parimal Bala signed the contract as a witness.
Under this agreement, Bangladesh Science and Research Industry Council and Jagannath University will exchange technical and scientific information, journals and organize various scientific and technical seminars, symposiums and conferences in joint ventures.  This agreement allows Joint supervision of researchers and students in postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD degrees in higher research; use of state-of-the-art laboratories by resource persons, researchers and students of both institutions; BCSIR and Jagannath University researchers' regular supervision, joint publications and joint projects. Jagannath University Treasurer Prof Kamaluddin Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor.






