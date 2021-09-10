Video
Bail to suspended DIG Partha contemptuous

Observes HC verdict

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) has said flouting its order the Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka Judge Md Iqbal Hossain granted unusual bail to Partha Gopal Banik, suspended deputy inspector general (prisons) of Sylhet division, in a case filed over recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his Dhaka residence.
The HC termed the act unexpected and contemptuous.
Refusing his (Partha) bail petition, the HC earlier asked the lower court to expeditiously finish the trial proceeding of the case against Partha Gopal Banik, but Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka granted bail to Partha Gopal Banik, flouting the HC order, the HC said.
"Examining the documents, submitted by the accused to the HC, it is clear that during the time Partah's wife, who is a doctor, was not seriously ill. Therefore, after the HC order in the name of considering the merit of trial and so-called overviews, there is no scope to grant bail," the HC said.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered this observation in the full text of judgement which was uploaded on the Supreme Court website on Thursday.
Aiming to ensure transparency and accountability of the lower court, the HC also asked it to deliver interim order or judgement including bail in the open court in presence of the party or both side lawyers.
Earlier, on September 2, the same HC bench pronounced a short verdict scrapping the lower court order that granted bail to Partha Gopal Banik in the corruption case.
The HC delivered the short verdict after granting an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the order of Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka that granted the unusual bail to Partha Gopal Banik.
The HC also asked the Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka to immediately transfer the graft case of Partha Gopal to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal.
On June 17, the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-5 Judge Iqbal Hossain granted bail to Partha Gopal Banik till July 15 after hearing on a petition filed by the accused seeking bail in the graft case.
Private TV Channel-24 published a report on the bail to Partha Gopal. Earlier, an HC bench refused to grant bail to the suspended prison officer.  Following the report, the ACC filed an appeal against the Special Judge's Court-5 order.
On June 28, the HC sought a written explanation from the Judge of the trial court on granting the bail. After that, on August 19, Judge Md Iqbal Hossain apologised to the HC for granting the unusual bail.
On July 28 in 2019, the anti-graft watchdog arrested Partha Gopal Banik, DIG (Prisons) of Sylhet Central Jail, on charges of irregularities and corruption.
He was arrested after Tk 80 lakh was recovered during a raid on his house in Bhooter Goli area of Dhanmondi in the capital. The ACC filed the case against Partha on July 29 in 2019.


