RAB arrests JMB man in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a leader of banned Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) outfit from city's Mohammadpur area on Thursday morning.

The arrestee was identified as Emdadul Huq alias Ujjal Master.

Acting on a tip off, RAB's Dog Squad, Bomb Disposal Unit and Forensic Team entered a four-storey building in Bosila around 8:30am after an overnight drive since Thursday midnight, said RAB Commander Khondoker Al Moyeen, who led the operation .

The RAB identified the militant hideout after interrogating four JMB men who were arrested earlier from Mymensingh, said the official.

RAB also recovered pistol, ammunitions, Taka 2.75 lakh in cash, chemicals, locally made bullet proof Jacket and some jihadi books from the spot. -BSS









