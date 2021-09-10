Alarming rise in suicide cases

According to a news report published in this daily, at least 24 people have committed suicide at Fulbari upazila alone under Kurigram district in the past year and half. It is simply the worrying reality of a lone district in Bangladesh.



And according to a recent survey, a total of 61.2 percent of youths (aged between 18 and 25) in the country are suffering from depression and 3.7 percent have attempted suicide during the Covid-19 pandemic.



A total of 2,026 young people participated in the survey. Of them, 1,239 people said they are suffering from depression, which is 61.2 percent. The survey also showed that during pandemic, adolescents and youths have gone through bouts of frustration with career, loss of focus in studies and work, loneliness, stress from family to get married despite being uninterested, financial problems, session jam, uncertain future and other dreadful consequences.



Statistics are surely horrific as we observe World Suicide Prevention Day today.



However, the civil society has held government and society responsible for not carrying out sufficient awareness campaigns regarding this social curse. We believe, the aforementioned facts and figures of suicide are just the tip of iceberg as the actual number remains beyond our media rudder.



Paying a deep insight into the report and surveys - they provide us a clear understanding that the society we are living in, is developing amid a growing socio-economic disparity giving rise to a culture of breeding frustration , intolerance and impatience.



The growing suicidal tendency in the country hints at how an all pervasive psychological crisis has engulfed us in a socio-economic system - where we are failing to understand the value of our lives and existence - nor do we know where our efforts are heading.



It must be kept in mind that committing suicide is not always the result of a single event. The question of mental health enters here. The media must focus on the mental health aspect, along with the cultural, genetic and socio-economic factors that lead people to take the final step, and suggest ways for potential victims to seek help and prevent suicidal thoughts.



We have enough reasons to believe, awareness is not growing at the rate among our younger generation, especially students. In a bid to contain rising suicidal tendency, regular counselling and social awareness besides family support is very much crucial. Educational institutions should have an important role in preventing suicidal tendency among the teen agers.



Last but not least, in a country where mental health is still taboo, no significant strategies have been developed through which a large number of people, who contemplate suicide every day, can get emotional support to address their mental health issues.



It is time we change.

