Fake sanitary napkins: Women at health risk

Dear Sir,

The importance of sanitary napkins for women's health has increased manifold. Taking advantage of this opportunity, various chakras are making fake sanitary napkins in the hope of getting rich overnight. For a long time, these circles have been making fake sanitary napkins by imitating the names of all international brands. Health experts say fake sanitary napkins increase women's health risks. Neglect of hygiene during periods can lead to cervical infections, infertility and cervical cancer or cervical cancer. Research by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) says that cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women in Bangladesh. The use of fake sanitary napkins will increase the risk of urinary tract infections. Repeated urinary tract infections will put pressure on the kidneys. In addition, there can be various physical problems. Using fake sanitary napkins will not maintain hygiene. Of course, their quality is not good and their use can cause infections in the reproductive system. Infections in young women can cause problems in married life. There will always be pain in the lower abdomen, even many times it can be infertile. Government should proper steps for these problems.



Ashikujaman Syed

Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)