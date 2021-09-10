Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Fake sanitary napkins: Women at health risk

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Dear Sir,
The importance of sanitary napkins for women's health has increased manifold. Taking advantage of this opportunity, various chakras are making fake sanitary napkins in the hope of getting rich overnight. For a long time, these circles have been making fake sanitary napkins by imitating the names of all international brands. Health experts say fake sanitary napkins increase women's health risks. Neglect of hygiene during periods can lead to cervical infections, infertility and cervical cancer or cervical cancer. Research by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) says that cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women in Bangladesh. The use of fake sanitary napkins will increase the risk of urinary tract infections. Repeated urinary tract infections will put pressure on the kidneys. In addition, there can be various physical problems. Using fake sanitary napkins will not maintain hygiene. Of course, their quality is not good and their use can cause infections in the reproductive system. Infections in young women can cause problems in married life. There will always be pain in the lower abdomen, even many times it can be infertile. Government should proper steps for these problems.

Ashikujaman Syed
Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fake sanitary napkins: Women at health risk
Country’s film industry needs to be careful
Suicides are Preventable
Repatriation of Rohingyas
Disbelief is another name for e-commerce
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Filariasis: A tropical disease
Increasing rape case: Execution of law must be ensured


Latest News
Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft