

Suicides are Preventable



People from all walks of life commit suicide. Dmitry Bosov, Russian billionaire; Sushant Singh Rajput, Indian actor; Robin McLaurin Williams, American comedian-actor; Ernest Hemingway, American writer; Yukio Mishima, Japanese novelist and poet; they all committed suicide. They were all famous, rich, and powerful individuals. It doesn't matter whether someone is poor or rich, creative or dull, pretty or ugly, and powerful or ordinary, the menace of suicide can overcast everyone equally. The number of ordinary people committing suicide is not less as well.



This global phenomenon is affecting all the countries of the world. The problem is becoming increasingly acute for Bangladesh too. On average, 10,000 people commit suicide in Bangladesh every year, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported that 8,462 people died from Covid-19 in the 365 days after the first coronavirus case was detected in the country. In contrast, it is reported by Aanchal Foundation that 14,436 people committed suicide over the same period. Something to ponder indeed!



Analysis suggests that unsatisfied relationships, huff with loved ones, addiction, awkward circumstances, betrayal, peer pressure, dowry, social insecurity, employment uncertainty, financial problem, over ambition, and family problems etc. may pave the way for committing suicide. There can be many other reasons as well. These contributing factors may lead to uncontrollable emotions like depression, anxiety, stress, obsession, anger, rage, frustration, and loneliness etc., which may work as a catalyst for committing suicide.



But wait, aren't we all entangled with these emotions? Yes, we are. But what if these go beyond the bearable level? If it goes beyond the bearable limit, perhaps, most of us will be able to control it; however, it's different with those who are mentally vulnerable because of different contributing circumstances.



Nevertheless, a synergic approach may be exceedingly effective to reduce suicide attempts. Firstly, family, community, society, educational institution, culture, and tradition should allow a congenial and secure atmosphere to lead a stress-free life. Secondly, friends, family members, peers must be friendly, supportive, and optimistic. We are all blessed with all these people around us. If they become supportive during critical moments instead of picking on, taunting, and making things worse, then, perhaps, things will improve drastically.



We all have responsibilities in this regard. Let's not make things difficult as colleagues, parents, peers, and friends. Let's extend your help and assist people to fight anxiety, stress, and depression. A hideous Facebook comment, instances of mocking someone, or putting extra pressure to do good in the examination may seem silly for you and me but it may be a big deal for the person who is already susceptible to weaker mental strength.



Lastly, individuals need to be mentally strong and adaptive to any changing condition. Someone may feel devastated momentarily; however, it must not aggravatethe situation. Instead, it must fuel perseverance to fight back; it must beget determination to do better.



Remember the popular scene from the movie '3 Idiots' where a student hangs himself in his hostel room writing "I QUIT"? It happens in real life too. Students commit suicide because they can't cope up with the stress from the institution and the family.Instead of helplessness,such pressure should shower encouragement to turn ashes into a phoenix.



'Cockroach theory for self-development' attributed to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google can teach us a thing or two in this regard about life. He mentioned that "It is not the shouting of my father or my boss or my wife that disturbs me, but it's my inability to handle the disturbances caused by their shouting that disturbs me. . . . [M]ore than the problem, it's my reaction to the problem that creates chaos in my life." It is you who will decide what happens and how you will address each daunting situation.



We all make mistakes; we all indulge in things that we are not supposed to be. If those are exposed we would be ashamed and devastated. It doesn't mean that life can't continue. Think about the millions of guilty people who are behind bars. They all did terrible things; things that ashamed them and left their friends and family members in total dismay. But they are bold and strong to accept the consequences.



Momentarily, someone may feel devastated. But time is the biggest healer, isn't it? If you think that you can't live without your loved one who rejected you, let some time pass by. If you have made some wrong decisions in life, you have your whole life to correct those. If someone's inappropriate pictures and videos are on the loose, so what?



Get assistance from law enforcement agencies; they are just a call away to help distressed people. Be bold and be strong. Seek refuge, ask forgiveness from Almighty and never do it. Quitting or committing suicide is never an option. No religion supports suicide; some religions are tougher than others in this issue. For example, suicide is prohibited in Islamic law according to evidence from the Holy Qur`an and Sunnah. Suicide is a major crime, and Islam warns Muslims about the heinous result of committing suicide in the hereafter. Life is a gift; let's consider it in that way.



10th September is observed as 'World Suicide Prevention Day' around the globe to generate awareness on this issue. Let's think wisely and act prudently. Suicide attempts are increasing especially among the youth at an alarming rate; however, suicides are preventable. Let's combine our power together to fight against committing suicide.

The writer is serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the military





Let's say, you will take only 5 minutes to complete reading this article. Five minutes isn't a long time; however, by the time you will be done, more than 7 people will commit suicide. According to WHO, one person in every 40 seconds commits suicide worldwide, taking the toll to 700,000 every year. Furthermore, for each suicide, there are more than 20 suicide attempts. Scary, isn't it?People from all walks of life commit suicide. Dmitry Bosov, Russian billionaire; Sushant Singh Rajput, Indian actor; Robin McLaurin Williams, American comedian-actor; Ernest Hemingway, American writer; Yukio Mishima, Japanese novelist and poet; they all committed suicide. They were all famous, rich, and powerful individuals. It doesn't matter whether someone is poor or rich, creative or dull, pretty or ugly, and powerful or ordinary, the menace of suicide can overcast everyone equally. The number of ordinary people committing suicide is not less as well.This global phenomenon is affecting all the countries of the world. The problem is becoming increasingly acute for Bangladesh too. On average, 10,000 people commit suicide in Bangladesh every year, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported that 8,462 people died from Covid-19 in the 365 days after the first coronavirus case was detected in the country. In contrast, it is reported by Aanchal Foundation that 14,436 people committed suicide over the same period. Something to ponder indeed!Analysis suggests that unsatisfied relationships, huff with loved ones, addiction, awkward circumstances, betrayal, peer pressure, dowry, social insecurity, employment uncertainty, financial problem, over ambition, and family problems etc. may pave the way for committing suicide. There can be many other reasons as well. These contributing factors may lead to uncontrollable emotions like depression, anxiety, stress, obsession, anger, rage, frustration, and loneliness etc., which may work as a catalyst for committing suicide.But wait, aren't we all entangled with these emotions? Yes, we are. But what if these go beyond the bearable level? If it goes beyond the bearable limit, perhaps, most of us will be able to control it; however, it's different with those who are mentally vulnerable because of different contributing circumstances.Nevertheless, a synergic approach may be exceedingly effective to reduce suicide attempts. Firstly, family, community, society, educational institution, culture, and tradition should allow a congenial and secure atmosphere to lead a stress-free life. Secondly, friends, family members, peers must be friendly, supportive, and optimistic. We are all blessed with all these people around us. If they become supportive during critical moments instead of picking on, taunting, and making things worse, then, perhaps, things will improve drastically.We all have responsibilities in this regard. Let's not make things difficult as colleagues, parents, peers, and friends. Let's extend your help and assist people to fight anxiety, stress, and depression. A hideous Facebook comment, instances of mocking someone, or putting extra pressure to do good in the examination may seem silly for you and me but it may be a big deal for the person who is already susceptible to weaker mental strength.Lastly, individuals need to be mentally strong and adaptive to any changing condition. Someone may feel devastated momentarily; however, it must not aggravatethe situation. Instead, it must fuel perseverance to fight back; it must beget determination to do better.Remember the popular scene from the movie '3 Idiots' where a student hangs himself in his hostel room writing "I QUIT"? It happens in real life too. Students commit suicide because they can't cope up with the stress from the institution and the family.Instead of helplessness,such pressure should shower encouragement to turn ashes into a phoenix.'Cockroach theory for self-development' attributed to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google can teach us a thing or two in this regard about life. He mentioned that "It is not the shouting of my father or my boss or my wife that disturbs me, but it's my inability to handle the disturbances caused by their shouting that disturbs me. . . . [M]ore than the problem, it's my reaction to the problem that creates chaos in my life." It is you who will decide what happens and how you will address each daunting situation.We all make mistakes; we all indulge in things that we are not supposed to be. If those are exposed we would be ashamed and devastated. It doesn't mean that life can't continue. Think about the millions of guilty people who are behind bars. They all did terrible things; things that ashamed them and left their friends and family members in total dismay. But they are bold and strong to accept the consequences.Momentarily, someone may feel devastated. But time is the biggest healer, isn't it? If you think that you can't live without your loved one who rejected you, let some time pass by. If you have made some wrong decisions in life, you have your whole life to correct those. If someone's inappropriate pictures and videos are on the loose, so what?Get assistance from law enforcement agencies; they are just a call away to help distressed people. Be bold and be strong. Seek refuge, ask forgiveness from Almighty and never do it. Quitting or committing suicide is never an option. No religion supports suicide; some religions are tougher than others in this issue. For example, suicide is prohibited in Islamic law according to evidence from the Holy Qur`an and Sunnah. Suicide is a major crime, and Islam warns Muslims about the heinous result of committing suicide in the hereafter. Life is a gift; let's consider it in that way.10th September is observed as 'World Suicide Prevention Day' around the globe to generate awareness on this issue. Let's think wisely and act prudently. Suicide attempts are increasing especially among the youth at an alarming rate; however, suicides are preventable. Let's combine our power together to fight against committing suicide.The writer is serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the military