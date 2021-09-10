

Repatriation of Rohingyas



Currently, about 12 lakh Rohingyas are staying in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar. It is easy to understand how stressful it is for us to have a large number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Despite opposition from International community including the UN, the government has implemented a shelter project for the Rohingyas at a cost of 2312 crore taka. The UN was supposed to play a very strong role in tackling the Rohingya crisis, but unfortunately we have not seen any such role from the UN. The UN cannot get impunity just by giving some statements, condemning and providing relief.



The return of the Rohingya has lost its focus due to the corona infection around the world and the fact that Afghanistan has become a major figure in regional and international politics. After Rohingya infiltration in Bangladesh, the main goal of the Bangladesh government has been to expedite the repatriation of Rohingyas. Bangladesh signed a Rohingya repatriation agreement with Myanmar in November 2017. But it is unfortunate that despite the agreement, it was not possible to send any Rohingya from Bangladesh back to Myanmar. In 2018, Bangladesh, China and Myanmar began trilateral talks on Rohingya repatriation, but it did not see much light.



Talks on Rohingya repatriation have stalled since Myanmar's military coup in February.



The main interest of the western world including the UN is to improve the living standards of Rohingyas keeping them in Bangladesh but they show little interest in repatriation. However, there is no opportunity or capacity to keep the Rohingyas in Bangladesh permanently, so the Rohingyas must be repatriated to Myanmar at any cost and whatever diplomatic efforts are required to do so.



Cox's Bazar is one of the most popular tourist places in Bangladesh. A huge pressure from the Rohingya refugees has had an impact on the environment in Cox's Bazar. The refugee camps in Cox's Bazar have an extremely crowded environment and there is a possibility to spread disease.



We have not seen any vigorous role of the International communities against the country that has perpetrated such barbaric atrocities on the Rohingyas. Even they have not been able to put much pressure on Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingyas. Bangladesh has been working positively for the Rohingyas for the last four decades. It cannot be denied that the large number of Rohingya refugees is a big burden for Bangladesh.



Many Rohingyas are involving in various crimes and drug smuggling. The Bangladesh government has to deal with various realities and problems with the Rihingya refugees. Myanmar's reluctance to repatriate the Rohingyas is noticeable.



However, the hope of Rohingya repatriation is fading day by day and the Rohingya crisis is becoming more and more complex. Like other refugee crises in the world, the UN has so far failed to take effective steps to address the Rohingya crisis. Despite assurances from Bangladesh's close allies and the international community to address the Rohingya crisis, no effective action has yet been taken.



Bangladesh's close allies and the international community have not been able to put much pressure on Myanmar on Rohingya repatriation, which has led to delays in Rohingya repatriation. Rather, influential countries are more interested in strengthening trade relations with Myanmar.



Experts say that the UN must play an active role in Rohingya repatriation and at the same time there must be a joint initiative of India, China and Japan, otherwise no lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis is possible.



Bangladesh is making all-out diplomatic efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis and if this crisis is prolonged, it will pose a major threat not only to Bangladesh's socio-economic context but also to the security of the region. No lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis is possible without the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar, but the issue of Rohingya repatriation is still under discussion and it does not seem to see the light of day. Despite various discussions on Rohingya repatriation in regional and international forums, no real initiative has been taken yet.



The UN General Assembly and the Security Council discussed the Rohingya crisis, but no specific decision was made. The Rohingya crisis has lost much of its importance to the international community since the outbreak of the covid-19 epidemic.



The amount of aid available to the Rohingya from the international community is dwindling and the kind of pressure that has already been put in place for Rohingya repatriation seems to have subsided.



The initiative taken by Bangladesh-Myanmar-China tripartite in the interest of China seems to have faltered. Following the seizure of power by Myanmar's military junta, the solution to the Rohingya crisis has become more complicated and the return process has become more and more perplexing.



The international community has not been able to put much pressure on the military junta on the issue of Rohingya repatriation, which is why Bangladesh is the only country that has a voice in resolving the Rohingya crisis at present.



Since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis, the world's most powerful countries and the United Nations have only assured Bangladesh but have not been able to put any pressure on Myanmar. On the contrary, the powerful countries have been investing more and more in Myanmar.



Due to the lack of international pressure on Myanmar, Myanmar is not paying much attention to Bangladesh's call. The United Nations has not been able to take any effective action on Rohingya repatriation due to disagreements among the member countries of UN Security Council. Bangladesh has the largest number of refugees in the world, but the job opportunities for Bangladeshis in the UN refugee agency have not been created large way. The UN agency has promised humanitarian assistance but has remained silent on Rohingya repatriation. When one lakh Rohingyas were relocated to Bhasanchar, the Western world, including the United Nations, made negative comments without any field investigation. Nine months later, the UN says that the Rohingya have no problem in Bhasanchar, they are well there, in fact the issue of Rohingya repatriation is indirectly avoided by the UN all the time.



However, Bangladesh needs to play a stronger role in Rohingya repatriation and seek the cooperation of the international community. A case on Rohingya issue is going on in the International Court and Bangladesh must be extremely vigilant to ensure justice there. The Bangladesh government has only provided humanitarian asylum to the Rohingya but the Rohingya must be repatriated. The dignified repatriation of Rohingyas should now be the main target of Bangladesh.

The writer is assistant professor, B A F Shaheen College, Kurmitola







