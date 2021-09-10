

The never-ending killings on the frontier



In one of the latest incidents on Aug. 29 as reported by national media outlets of Bangladesh, BSF troops killed two Bangladeshi unarmed citizens in Lalmonirhat. In another incident on July 14 in Aditmary border area of the same district, they shot dead another Bangladeshi civilian. And prior to that, Indian border guards gunned down a 19-year-old Bangladeshi youth at Kaliganj border in Satkhira.



The most bizarre thing is this that the members of Indian Border Security Force are killing Bangladeshi citizens along the Bangladesh-India border and sometimes deep inside Bangladesh territory but again it is they who are playing the victim. After killing two Bangladeshis in what they described as "self-defense" on Aug. 29, the Border Security Force of India has lodged a "strong protest" with the Border Guard Bangladesh.

Press Trust of India reported that the incident happened in the early hours of Aug. 29 near a border post in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. "The troops were encircled by 18-20 Bangladeshi smugglers while patrolling border. The troops asked them to leave the area. However, they didn't pay heed and attacked the troops resulting in grievous injuries to the Border Security Force party. Sensing imminent threat to life and left with no other option, the troops fired in self-defense," PTI quoted a BSF statement as saying.



However, this statement raises many questions. First, how could a group of unarmed Bangladeshi "smugglers" encircle the heavily armed Indian troops? It was claimed that despite warning, the group didn't leave the area. Instead they attacked the BSF troops causing serious injuries to them. How did they do that? Did they carry any weapons? Did they attack them with their bare hands? The statement didn't mention anything about how the attack was carried out on BSF troops that caused them "grievous injuries."



Therefore, many Bangladeshi observers have doubts about the "grievous injuries" suffered by the members of Indian Border Security Force. They say that Indian border guards could have suffered such critical injuries only if there was an armed attack on them by Bangladeshi "smugglers." But the statement which was circulated by PTI to various Indian media outlets didn't mention anywhere that the "smugglers" were armed. So, how did the armed troops of India suffer "grievous injuries" by unarmed "smugglers"?

The truth of the matter will be never known because the border guards of India have already killed who they described as Bangladeshi "smugglers." Regardless of the danger they were posing to heavily armed Indian troops, the latter could have restrained them by shooting in their legs or arms. But instead of doing that, BSF troops killed them destroying the possibility of hearing about their side of the story. Even if other people accompanied the victims, they will never come forward voluntarily and tell what happened. Who will admit that he was involved in an alleged crime?



Indian troops could have dispersed the group of "smugglers" as described by them by firing warning shots in the air or rubber bullets at them. But instead they chose to shoot them dead. By killing unarmed citizens of another country -- which is by the way India's so-called "friendly neighbor" -- India has violated international human rights. And this is not the first time BSF has fatally shot two Bangladeshis. Killing unarmed Bangladeshi citizens at the border has been an on-again off-again exercise of Indian Border Security Force month after month and year after year for decades.



Odhikar, a Bangladeshi human rights organization compiled data on violations of human rights against Bangladeshi citizens by Indian Border Security Force for the last 20 years and found that Indian troops killed 1,238 Bangladeshi citizens at the border. During the same period, they injured 1,149 Bangladeshis along the long border between the two neighboring countries and abducted another 1,408 people. Over the last two decades, a total of 4,465 incidents occurred at the border including rape of 15 Bangladeshi women.



It's not that the Border Guard Bangladesh and the government at the higher level have not lodged protests over the frequent border incidents often resulting in the death of Bangladeshi citizens with their respective Indian counterparts. However, the Indian side only heard the complaints from the Bangladesh authorities but they never took any effective measures to stop killing of Bangladeshi citizens altogether at the border. After flag meetings at the commander level or higher-level meetings between the two countries, BSF keeps calm for a while and then they act up again and then again.



The interesting fact is this that Indian Border Security Force behaves nicely along India's border with China, Pakistan and Nepal. However, none of these three countries is as friendly as Bangladesh to India. In fact, Bangladesh has been India's most trusted friend and neighbor for decades since her birth in 1971. Bangladesh is also India's largest trading partner in the region. However, relations between the two countries are not so friendly at the border. Indian troops treat Bangladeshi citizens in an unusually heavy-handed way as if they are from an enemy country of India.



Indian border guards behave badly with Bangladeshi citizens because they know they will be able to easily get away with it. However, they will never behave that way with the citizens of China, Nepal or Pakistan because the response from those countries will be stronger both at the field as well as diplomatic levels. Taking advantage of Bangladesh's weak policy, the Indian BSF continues to kill, injure and abduct Bangladeshi citizens at the border.

Why doesn't BSF arrest Bangladeshi citizens for illegally trespassing into Indian Territory and try them? Why do they have to kill unarmed people at the border?



Being inimical at the border against Bangladesh may very well be part of India's policy for keeping Bangladesh under a constant pressure. Negotiations over anything with a country are always much easier when that country is kept under pressure.



A tougher border policy with Bangladesh may better serve India's economic and political interests. Overtly frustrated with the conduct of Indian troops, Bangladesh government seems to have given up on the border issue with India. In a recent interview with BBC, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed his regret over the continued border killings without being confrontational with India.



He could have told the interviewer that his government is going to lodge a strong protest with the Indian authority or summon the Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh for the killing of Bangladeshi citizens at the border. But he said none of these and simply regretted that the incidents were "unfortunate for Bangladesh and shame for India." He said the two countries made commitment at the highest level that no one should be killed along the Bangladesh-India border but unfortunately it is still happening. He advised journalists to investigate why killings are continuing at the border when he was asked a question about it.



The killings of Bangladeshi citizens have been continuing at the border for far too long. Despite commitment at the highest level of two countries, it never stopped. As long as they continue, Bangladesh government must protest with its Indian counterpart. The officials should also think about holding a summit between the two prime ministers of two countries on border killings. As Ronald Reagan said: "Government's first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives."

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network









