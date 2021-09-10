Jagadish Chandra Saha

LAXMIPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Jagadish Chandra Saha Panchu, a former footballer in the district, died of heart failure at a private hospital in Dhaka at 12:30am on Wednesday. He was 78.

He received guard of honour on the Town Hall premises in the afternoon.

Later, he was cremated at Samsherabad Crematorium in the town.

FF Jagadish left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Shahidul Islam

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Shahidul Islam, a journalist in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died of heart failure at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon. He was 60.

He was the founding vice-president of Daulatpur Press Club and correspondent of Dainik Bangladesh Barta, Dainik Desh Barta and Dainik Banglar Bani newspapers.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Dangmorka Village at 9am on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried at a local graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Farmud Hossain

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: FF Farmud Hossain, former commander of Dhamoirhat Muktijoddha Sangsad in the district, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday noon. He was 73.

He had been suffering from various diseases including diabetes for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Malahar Village of the upazila at 11am on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.

FF Farmud left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Jahir Uddin Babar

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Jahir Uddin Babar Bhuiyan, husband of Charkadira Union Parishad Member Marzina Begum in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Monday night. He was 55.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in the area on Tuesday morning.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left behind his two wives, three sons, seven daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.