Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:05 PM
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Countryside

54 brokers detained in six districts

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Our Correspondents

A total of 54 brokers have been detained from different hospitals and government office premises in separate drives in six districts- Barishal, Rajshahi, Manikganj, Brahmanbaria, Pirojpur and Noakhali, on Sunday.
BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 14 brokers from different areas in the city on Sunday.
A team of the elite force arrested them from Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, Barishal General Hospital and District Passport Office in the city from 11am till 5pm.  
Later, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Md Maruf Dastagir sentenced 12 brokers in one month in jail and fined one Tk 5,000.
RAB-8 Commander Major Md Jahangir confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue here.
RAJSHAHI: RAB members arrested eight fraudsters and brokers from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) office in the city on Sunday morning.
The arrested persons are: Farhad, 35,  Russell, 35,  Hafiz ,32, Rabiul Islam, Zahid Hasan, 23, Shafi, 22, Mominul Haque, 60, Ayatollah, 34.
RAB sources said a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp along with Executive Magistrate Tariqul Islam conducted a drive at BRTA office in Naodapara area at around 10am and arrested them.
Later, a mobile court led by the executive magistrate fined and jailed them in different terms.
The convicted accused had been staying in and around BRTA office for long and taking money from common people in the name of issuing driving certificates.
They had also been committing other crimes including obstruction of official business in the BRTA office, the RAB sources added.
MANIKGANJ: Members of RAB-4 arrested nine brokers in a drive on Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital in the district on Sunday.
They were arrested from the hospital premises in the afternoon.
Later, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Shah Mohammad Jobaye sentenced and fined them.
RAB-4 Manikganj Commander Lt Commander Arif confirmed the matter.
BRAHMANBARIA: RAB members arrested nine passport brokers in the district town on Sunday.
Later, a mobile court sentenced eight brokers to one month in jail and another to 15-day on charge of harassing people and realising extra money in the name of providing passports.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Baki handed down the verdict when RAB members produced them before the court on Sunday.
RAB-14 sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive at the passport office in the district town and detained nine brokers from the office.
Among them, Sujon Mia, Shohag Mia, Mozammel, Russel Mia, Kazi Oliullah, Rakib Mia, Atiqul Islam, Mohiuddin Ahmed and Amzad Khan of the district were sentenced to one month in jail while Amzad 15-day.  
PIROJPUR: Members of RAB arrested six brokers in the district town on Sunday.
Of the arrested, three were detained from Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, two from the Passport Office and one from the BRTA office in the district.
RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Pirojpur Sadar Hospital in the afternoon and arrested three brokers.
Later, a mobile court sentenced them to five days in jail and fined Tk 500 each.
In another drive, RAB members arrested two brokers from the BRTA office in the town. A mobile court also sentenced them to five days in jail.
On the other hand, RAB members arrested another broker from the District Passport Office.
The arrested was sentenced in 15 days of jail.  
for 15 days. Derive was also conducted at passport office two brokers were arrested the court sent them to jail for five days.  
RAB-8 confirmed the matter in a press release.
NOAKHALI: Eight brokers have been arrested from the Passport Office in the district on Sunday.
The arrested persons are: Abul Hashem, 42, Imam Uddin, 39, Nur Mohammad Babu, 30, Din Islam, 25, Juwel Rana, 25, Abul Hashem, 23, Jahangir, 30, and Asaduzzaman, 34.
A team of RAB-11 from Laxmipur Camp arrested them from in front of the passport office.
Later, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Saikat Raihan sentenced them in jail in different terms.


