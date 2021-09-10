Five drown in three districts

Five people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Cox's Bazar and Khagrachhari, in four days.

BHOLA: Two minor children and a boy drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan and Monpura upazilas of the district on Thursday.

Two minor children drowned in a ditch in Lalmohan Upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Sayed, 5, son of Md Shahin of Dulamia Go Bari area, and Mim Akhter, 5, daughter of Md Zakir of Fulbagicha Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. They were relatives.

Local sources said Mim came to visit Dulamia Go Bari area 14 days back.

However, the two children fell in a ditch near Sayed's house in Dulamia Go Bari area in the morning while they were playing beside it.

Later, locals rescued them from the ditch and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a boy drowned in a canal and two minor children went missing in separate incidents in Monpura Upazila of the district.

A boy drowned in the Hazirchar Canal in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Md Jihad, 11, son of Md Bhutto Mia, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jihad fell in the Hazirchar Canal in Char Faizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, his body was recovered from the canal at around 7am on Thursday.

However, police sent the body to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, two minor children went missing in a canal in the upazila on Thursday.

The missing children are Md Sohag, 5, son of Md Hasan of Ward No. 6, and Chandni, 4, daughter of Md Firoz Uddin of Sadar Union in the upazila. They were cousins.

Local sources said the minors fell in a canal adjacent to Betua Sluice Ghat in the union and went missing there.

The search drive is still going on to find them.

Monpura PS OC Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the incidents.

COX'S BAZAR: A student of BRAC University drowned while bathing with his friends at Cox's Bazar Sea Beach.

The incident happened at Seagull Point of the beach early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Toufique Makbul, 23, son of Nurul Amin of Shyamali Adabar area in Dhaka. He was a 3rd year student of Computer Science and Engineering of BRAC University.

Cox's Bazar Beach Management Committee said three friends got into the water for bathing on Wednesday. They were swept away by the low tide. Later, the life guard members rescued all three of them. Toufique's friend Sadman Sakib said the on-duty doctor pronounced Toufique dead after he was taken to a local hospital.

Cox's Bazar Superintend of Tourist Police Zillur Rahman said one of the three friends, died. Besides, Sowad Ahmed Yasin, 22, son of late Sajidul Karim of Mohammadpur area in Dhaka, has been undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Executive Magistrate (Tourism Cell) of the district administration Syed Murad Islam said Toufique's body was kept at the morgue of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A schoolboy drowned in the Logang River in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shuvo Chakma, 13, son of Ganja Chakma, a resident of Lendia Para Village under Chengi Union in the upazila. He was a seventh grader at Logang Bazar Adarsha High School in the area.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Binod Bihari Chakma said Shuvo went missing in the river in the morning while he along with his three friends was bathing in it.

Later, locals recovered his body from the river after a long search.

Chengi UP Chairman Kala Chand Chakma and Panchhari PS OC Ansarul Karim confirmed the incident.







