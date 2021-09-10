Video
Friday, 10 September, 2021
Home Countryside

Onion price falls as import rises

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Onion price falls as import rises

Onion price falls as import rises

DINAJPUR, Sept 9: Import of onion from India through Hili Land Port has increased. Since the import has increased, both the wholesale and retail prices at the land port have down by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per kg.
Visiting inside the Hili Land Port and Hili Retail Market, it was found that trucks loaded with onion were entering the country. Wholesale and retail traders from different parts of the country have thronged the wholesale market at Hili Land Port to buy the onion.
Traders said the onion which was sold at Tk 30-32 per kg at the land port on Saturday (Sept 4) was sold at Tk 28 per kg on Tuesday (Sept 7).
Explaining the reasons behind fall in the prices of onion, importers said import of onion through Hili land port has increased because of the demand in country's market. The price has gone down owing to the abundant supply of onion in local markets because of import. It's the rule of perishable goods. If import goes up, price will fall. If import of onion continues, the price will also go down further.
Meanwhile, some retailers at Hili Bazar said import of onion through the Hili land port has increased. "As a result, we have become able to buy onion from here and also to sell those at low prices. If we can buy at low prices, we can also sell those at low prices. We have no scope of increasing onion prices through manipulation," said Rafique Hossain, a trader at Hili Bazar.
According to the statistics provided by Hili Customs authorities, though only six onion-laden trucks entered Hili land port from India on Saturday (Sept 4), the first day of the week, as many as 60 onion-laden trucks entered the land port from India on Sunday (Sept 5) and Monday (Sept 6) with a total of 1,746 metric tonnes of onion from India through the land port.


