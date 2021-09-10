Video
Friday, 10 September, 2021
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Thakurgaon, in three days.
NAOGAON: A suspected thief was beaten to death by angry mob in Niamatpur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mithun, 32, son of Harun-ar-Rashid, a resident of Mashidpur Village in Porsha Upazila of the district.
Quoting locals, police said he was involved in stealing motorcycle, cattle, and valuables from houses in the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Niamatpur Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir said locals caught Mithun red-handed while he went to the house of one Dipen for stealing at early hours.
However, his other three to four cohorts, who were waiting outside of the house, fled the scene sensing presence of the locals.
They angry mob beat him up mercilessly, leaving him severely injured. After a while, he succumbed to his injuries.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
THAKURGAON: A man was killed by his teenage son in Haripur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Nurul Islam alias Bagla Nurul, 55, was a resident of Jadhabpur Village under Bhaturia Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Nurul Islam had been locked in an altercation with his wife at night over family issues.
At one stage, he started beating his wife mercilessly.
Hearing her scream, the deceased's son Joynal, 16, came to save his mother.
As Nurul Islam got angry with his son, the two had an altercation. Following this, Joynal hit father with a stick, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Nurul Islam was rushed to Ranishankail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dinajpur following the deterioration.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dinajpur.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested Joynal and recovered the murder weapon.
Haripur PS OC Aurangazeb confirmed the incident.


