Farmer dies from snakebite at Dumuria

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Sept 9: A famer died from snakebite in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh, 35, son of late Dilip Ghosh, a resident of Maguraghona Ghoshbari Village under Chuknagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit Ganesh at around 9pm while he was talking over mobile phone at the courtyard in the house, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to a local snake charmer, from where he was referred to Khulna following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died on the way to Khulna at around 10pm.









