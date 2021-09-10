Video
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Countryside

Farmer dies from snakebite at Dumuria

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Sept 9: A famer died from snakebite in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Ganesh, 35, son of late Dilip Ghosh, a resident of Maguraghona Ghoshbari Village under Chuknagar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a venomous snake bit Ganesh at around 9pm while he was talking over mobile phone at the courtyard in the house, which left him critically injured.
He was taken to a local snake charmer, from where he was referred to Khulna following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he died on the way to Khulna at around 10pm.


