A total of 309 immigrants to Saudi Arabia were given financial assistance by Wage Earners Welfare Board in Feni as their quarantine expense. DC Abu Selim Mahmud ul Hasan, as chief guest, distributed cheques among the family members of the immigrants at a function held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the town on Thursday. Each of the recipients received Tk 25,000. photo: observer