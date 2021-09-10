Eight found dead in 7 districts

Eight people including a newborn baby and two women have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Patuakhali, Nilphamari, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Sirajganj and Laxmipur, in five days.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a physically-disabled beggar from Kalaiya Launch Ghat Platoon in Bauphal Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nasir Molla, 42, son of Ismail Molla, a resident of Chandkathi Village under Dhulia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nasir was begging at the Launch Ghat on Wednesday night. Later, he slept at a corner in the Launch Ghat.

Later, labourers spotted his body there at dawn on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kalaiya Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Gias Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this connection.

NILPHAMARI: Police recovered the body of a construction worker from an under construction building in the district town on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mainul Haque, 35, son of Momin Hossain, a resident of Madhya Sutipara Village under Kundupukur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Mainul went out of the house at around 8pm on Wednesday to buy medicine, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body at an under construction building adjacent to the kitchen market in the district town at dawn on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Nilphamari General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nilphamari Sadar Police Station (PS) Abdur Rouf confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

MYMENSINGH: Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Fulbaria and Gouripur upazilas of the district in four days.

Police recovered the body of an infant from Fulbaria Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at Fulbaria Mohila Degree College at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Fulbaria PS Jyotish Chandra Dev confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Murshida Begum, 32, wife of Masud Mia of Nandigram Village under Dauhakhola Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Chan Mia of the union.

Police and local sources said the deceased's father-in-law spotted the body of Murshida hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned room in the house in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's uncle Md Azizul Haque said Masud Mia married Murshida about 12 to 13 years back. The couple often locked into altercations over family issues.

Following this, Masud often beat up his wife.

However, the deceased's husband and mother-in-law went into hiding soon after the incident.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a young man from a pond in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Juwel Rana, 28, son of Maqbul Hossain, a resident of Pannapara Village in Charghat Upazila of the district.

Police sources said locals saw a motorcycle lying on a paved road near one Alauddin's pond in Harina Exchange area under Bausa Union in the upazila in the morning.

They informed the matter to police.

Being informed, a team of police arrived there and recovered the motorcycle.

Later, the law enforcers also recovered the body from the pond with the help of divers from the Bagha Fire Service Office.

Police initially assumed that Jewel might have fallen from the motorcycle into the pond and drowned on Tuesday night.

Bagha PS OC Sajjad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that said legal action would be taken after investigation.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the decomposed body of a young man from a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar, 22, son of Kamal Hossain, a resident of Sabedguli area under Sarad Union in the upazila. He was a mentally-challenged man, and had been disappeared since last Monday.

Locals Union Parishad (UP) Member Ismail Shikder said a woman named Nur Jahan spotted the decomposed body floating in a pond at Sabedguli Tekpara in the union at early hours.

Locals informed the relatives who identified the deceased.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pekua PS OC Kanon Sarker confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a pregnant woman from her residence in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Sumaiya Sharmin, 22, was the wife of Sohel Rana, a resident of Khidramatia Madhya Para Village under Belkuchi Municipality. She was a five month pregnant woman.

Belkuchi PS OC Golam Mostafa said Sohel Rana went out of the house for work at dawn. After returning home at around 8am, he saw the body of Sumaiya hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from the Meghna River in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the Meghna River in Janata Bazar area under Char Alexander Union in the upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Ramgati PS in this connection.

Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.









