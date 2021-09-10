Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Foreign News

Xi returns to socialist roots after reform

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

BEIJING, Sept 9: When Xi Jinping assumed command of the Communist Party in late 2012 and proclaimed that "only socialism can save China," it was largely ignored as the cursory mention of an old-fashioned slogan, not to be taken literally. currently. , market-driven economy.
But radical new policy measures - from the crackdown on internet companies, for-profit education, online gaming and the excesses of the real estate market - to the enactment of "Common Prosperity" show Xi's seriousness. to bring China back to its socialist roots.
Having removed term limits in 2018, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong is pushing forward what some observers describe as a mini "revolution," curbing the excesses of capitalism and removing negative cultural influences from the West.
The effort, which encompasses everything from school curricula, including the recently required study of "Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics," to stricter regulation of the real estate sector and a restriction of what the government sees. As unhealthy entertainment, it has baffled investors and sparked state officials and media to try to appease markets.
On Wednesday, for example, the official People's Daily tried to reassure the private sector that support for it had "not changed": recent regulatory actions were aimed at "rectifying the market order", promoting fair competition, protecting consumer rights and "perfecting the socialist." market economy system ".
That inequality, as well as the great wealth and power accumulated by some industries, threatened to undermine social stability and ultimately the party's legitimacy if left unchecked, some analysts said.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India, Russia to secure Central Asia against Taliban radicalisation
Xi returns to socialist roots after reform
Priyanka Tibrewal to be BJP's bet against Mamata?
UK, France spar over migrant plan
Taliban lets foreigners leave Afghanistan
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Pakistan suggests inviting Taliban govt to regional forum
Violence erupts after Myanmar shadow government ‘war’ call


Latest News
Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft