Xi returns to socialist roots after reform

BEIJING, Sept 9: When Xi Jinping assumed command of the Communist Party in late 2012 and proclaimed that "only socialism can save China," it was largely ignored as the cursory mention of an old-fashioned slogan, not to be taken literally. currently. , market-driven economy.

But radical new policy measures - from the crackdown on internet companies, for-profit education, online gaming and the excesses of the real estate market - to the enactment of "Common Prosperity" show Xi's seriousness. to bring China back to its socialist roots.

Having removed term limits in 2018, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong is pushing forward what some observers describe as a mini "revolution," curbing the excesses of capitalism and removing negative cultural influences from the West.

The effort, which encompasses everything from school curricula, including the recently required study of "Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics," to stricter regulation of the real estate sector and a restriction of what the government sees. As unhealthy entertainment, it has baffled investors and sparked state officials and media to try to appease markets.

On Wednesday, for example, the official People's Daily tried to reassure the private sector that support for it had "not changed": recent regulatory actions were aimed at "rectifying the market order", promoting fair competition, protecting consumer rights and "perfecting the socialist." market economy system ".

That inequality, as well as the great wealth and power accumulated by some industries, threatened to undermine social stability and ultimately the party's legitimacy if left unchecked, some analysts said. -REUTERS





