Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:04 PM
Foreign News

Priyanka Tibrewal to be BJP's bet against Mamata?

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

NEW DELHI, Sept 9: The BJP seems to have zeroed in on one name to field against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur seat in the upcoming Assembly bypoll, and the name was likely to be announced on Thursday.
Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, who was the legal adviser of Babul Supriyo, is learnt to be the candidate to challenge CM Mamata Banerjee for the high profile seat. Tibrewal earlier contested the Kolkata Municipal Council elections as a BJP candidate in 2015 but lost to Trinamool Congress's Swapan Sammadar.
She joined the BJP in August 2014 and has reportedly handled several important tasks. In August 2020, she was made the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in West Bengal. In 2021, she contested the assembly election from Entally but lost to TMC's Swarna Kamal Saha with a margin of 58,257 votes.
Born on July 7, 1981, in Kolkata, Tibrewal did her schooling at Welland Gouldsmith School and graduated from Delhi University. After that, she reportedly pursued a law degree from Hazra Law College, which is under Calcutta University, in 2007.
Tibrewal told a news channel, "The party has consulted me and asked my opinion on whether I would like to contest from Bhabanipur or not. There are many names and I am not yet aware of who will be the candidate. I would like to thank my senior party leaders for supporting me all these years."
"If my party fields me from Bhabanipur against Mamata Banerjee, I will give my best and I am hopeful that people will support me in this battle of justice vs injustice," she added.
Notably, Congress has decided not to field any candidate against Mamata Banerjee, while CPI (M) has finalised the name of advocate Shrijeeb Biswas from Bhabanipur. The bypoll will take place on September 30, and the counting will be held on October 3.    -TNN


