Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:04 PM
Home Foreign News

UK, France spar over migrant plan

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

LONDON, Sept 9: Britain and France locked horns on Thursday over reported plans by London to turn back boats carrying migrants across the Channel, triggering alarm and anger in Paris. At least 14,100 people have now crossed the Channel to the UK on small boats this year, according to Britain's domestic Press Association news agency -- some 6,000 more than for the whole of 2020.
A record 828 people crossed over from France on a single day in late August, as traffickers took advantage of favourable late-summer weather. The growing number of boats is proving increasingly embarrassing for Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has carved out a reputation for being tough on immigration and law and order.
"Taking back control" of Britain's border was a key part of the campaign to take the country out of the European Union in the divisive 2016 Brexit referendum. But several newspapers said she has now secured legal advice and sanctioned the use of "pushback" tactics to turn back the small boats before they reach Britain's south coast.    -AFP


